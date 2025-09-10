Assessing the Minnesota Vikings’ fantastic international record

After the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked off the 2025 International Games with the second-ever Brazilian fixture on September 5, the remaining six clashes are firmly on the horizon.

Dublin is preparing to host its first-ever NFL game, with the Minnesota Vikings facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park.

Fans and bettors alike will be keeping a close eye on the NFL odds, as the Irish crowd prepares to welcome a historic fixture.

The Steelers are the designated home team and boast a strong Irish following, which could play in their favour as they feature in just their second International Game and first since 2013.

However, they come up against the most formidable travellers in the league. The Vikings are officially the best globe-trotting team in NFL history, holding an unblemished 4-0 international record.

The Dublin fixture marks the first of a double-header for Minnesota, as they’ll head to London the following week to take on the Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If the Vikings can extend their streak, they’ll strengthen their claim as the true masters of international football.

2013: Vikings 34-27 Pittsburgh Steelers — Wembley Stadium

The Vikings’ international journey began with a thriller in London against the Steelers. Matt Cassel stepped in at quarterback and delivered, while star running back Adrian Peterson ran for two touchdowns to help secure a 34-27 victory.

Jared Allen’s defensive presence was also key, forcing pressure and a couple of sacks that rattled Ben Roethlisberger throughout. Cornerback Josh Robinson made an outstanding 12 solo tackles in the game.

2017: Vikings 33-16 Cleveland Browns — Twickenham Stadium

Four years later, the Vikings returned to London to face the Browns at Twickenham. By then, Minnesota were building towards a strong playoff campaign, which showed on the field.

Quarterback Case Keenum threw for over 288 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jerick McKinnon starred with 14 carries and a rushing touchdown.

The Browns kept things tight early, but the Vikings’ quality eventually told as they pulled away in the second half.

2022: Vikings 28-25 New Orleans Saints — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Vikings’ first appearance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium produced another close battle. Minnesota edged the Saints in a contest full of big plays, with Justin Jefferson lighting up the London crowd with a highlight-reel performance.

Kirk Cousins delivered when it mattered most, while Greg Joseph’s late field goal proved decisive in a narrow 28-25 win.

It was one of the most entertaining International Series games to date, crucially keeping the Vikings’ unbeaten overseas record intact.

2024: Vikings 23-17 New York Jets — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Their most recent international outing came just last year in London, where they faced off against the Jets.

Minnesota’s defence was the difference-maker this time, forcing multiple turnovers—including a crucial pick six—and keeping Aaron Rodgers and the New York offence in check.

The 23-17 victory was hard-fought and kept the in-play NFL odds at a knife-edge, but it underlined Minnesota’s ability to handle different styles of opponents on the road.