An 81.5-Yard Throw: Is Shedeur Sanders Proving He Should’ve Been a First-Round NFL Draft Pick?

In the 144th spot of this year’s NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns made a notable choice by selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Day 3.

The conclusion of this situation marked the end of a concerning trend in draft history, especially considering that numerous experts had projected the Colorado standout to be a first-round selection.

As the second, third, and fourth rounds unfolded, Sanders remained unselected. However, it was the Browns, who previously selected a quarterback in the third round with Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, that decided to take a gamble on the 23-year-old.

Now, 17 days post-draft and after the completion of the Browns’ rookie minicamp this past weekend, Sanders may have just proved the experts right.

Sanders at the Browns Minicamp

Cleveland’s third-round quarterback selection, Dillon Gabriel, took the lead during competitive drills at practice.

Sanders subsequently took second place in both the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills as the rookie quarterbacks embarked on the early phases of what has been touted as a four-man battle for the starting position.

As the 2025 season approaches, Gabriel and Sanders find themselves in a competitive quarterback room alongside seasoned veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, all while the $230 million Deshaun Watson continues to deal with his injury issues.

Browns AFC North Betting Odds

Despite housing four noteworthy quarterbacks on their roster, including Sanders, the Cleveland Browns are still the biggest underdogs to win their division, the AFC North, behind the Steelers, Bengals, and Ravens.

Ravens to win the AFC North @ -135

Bengals to win the AFC North @ +230

Steelers to win the AFC North @ +600

Browns to win the AFC North @ +3000

Connecting an 81.5-yard throw

Could Sanders be the man to shift those type of dark horse odds in the coming seasons?

After wrapping up his inaugural minicamp with the Browns, 23-year-old Sanders utilised social media to express his admiration for his new teammates.

“Grateful for each player who participated in our rookie minicamp. Strong connections were forged during our time together,” he posted.

As Sanders spreads the positivity, a standout moment from his minicamp has already taken social media by storm. A video circulating on X seemingly captures the rookie quarterback executing an impressive 81.5-yard throw!!!

This attempt would shatter a record previously set by former Browns standout Baker Mayfield, who launched an impressive 70.5-yard Hail Mary against the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

The video is real!

The individual managing the X account subsequently addressed skeptics, asserting that he witnessed the pass firsthand, leaving those on the sidelines in disbelief.

Sanders is creating a stir for all the right reasons.

This shift will certainly be a breath of fresh air following his surprising drop in the draft and the ensuing discussions, which featured a football icon claiming the league ‘robbed’ Shedeur of $50 million.

The former standout from Colorado, however, has indicated that he has moved on from those experiences:

“I don’t even bother to dwell on that day, since I’ve got practice to focus on, you know. That was all great back then, but now it’s time to focus on practice and mastering the playbooks.”

He added, “I can’t influence any decisions apart from (practice), so I focus on being my best self consistently.” Absolutely, it’s a day-by-day process. I strive to identify an area of focus and refine it to the highest standard possible. My main focus is on being present, stepping up as a leader, supporting my teammates, and fulfilling my responsibilities whenever the situation calls for it.”

After minicamp wraps up, the Browns’ rookies will team up with veterans for the official off-season workout program, which starts on Monday.

Shedeur Sanders Overview

Sanders’ innate and unrefined passing skills stand out as the core of his performance. He has the ability to secure victories both from well-protected situations and when plays break down. Sanders is poised to dissect defences with his rapid release and pinpoint accuracy. He also presents as a solid prospect with a promising upside worth investing in, and given his extensive background and the obstacles he has navigated, he presents a compelling case as a future first-team starter in Cleveland.

