AFC Division Winner Predictions

Picking NFL division winners is a popular future market for summer betting. For some divisions there’s a clear favorite that should win unless everyone gets hurt. For others, there’s four teams looking forward to a new season, all with equal belief they can win the division and get a home field playoff game. Here are my picks for the AFC division winners:

AFC East Prediction: Bills -330

When Tom Brady departed the Patriots to finish his career in the warmth of Florida, the Bills took over as the kings of the AFC East and have shown no signs of giving it up. While the Patriots roster is improved, they still feel a year away from competing for the division. The Dolphins go as Tua goes but it’s only a matter of time before he goes to the IR. Lastly, the Jets offense remains a mystery but they don’t look like they’ll be any competition to the Bills for the division crown. Rightly so, the Bills are heavily favored to win the division and I believe they do exactly that.

AFC West Prediction: Broncos +250

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starter for the Chiefs, they have been a lock to win the division. I think that changes this year for one major reason, and that is the Broncos defense. An elite defense helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl win with a very over the hill Peyton Manning. Now they are back 10 years later with arguably the best defense in the league, a top offensive line and a second year quarterback in Bo Nix, who pushed for rookie of the year honors last year. Toss in Sean Payton as the head coach and I see the Broncos as a dark horse team to make a deep playoff run. They are built for cold weather football and I think that helps them earn a top 4 seed in January.

AFC North Prediction: Ravens -170

The Ravens are one of the most complete teams in the entire NFL and a favorite among Canadian football betting apps to win the AFC North. The Bengals present a strong matchup on the offensive side of the ball, however, their defense has the potential to be one of the worst in the league. Aaron Rodgers has joined Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, however they still have question marks on the offensive line that could cause issues for a now immobile Rodgers. As for the Browns, they have question marks all over to start the year. Joe Flacco made a magical run with the Browns a couple of seasons ago, but it would take something extra special for them to overcome the odds and win the division in 2025.

AFC South Prediction: Jaguars +280

Similar to recent years, the AFC South is one of the weakest divisions in the NFL, with the winner usually hovering just above .500. The Texans had a down season but still somehow pulled out the division win in 2024. I think they continue to struggle this year with a weak offensive line and a very questionable run game. The Colts are hitching their wagon to Daniel Jones so I have very little faith in them making a big jump. The Titans had the worst record in the league last year and have a chance to double their win total this year to a whopping 6 games. This leaves the Jaguars. They have a very bad season in 2024, winning only 4 games. However, the new coaching staff and what I see as the most complete roster, makes them my favorite to make a big change and move to the top of the division in 2025.