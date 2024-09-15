49ers vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: Niners Should Continue to Roll

The San Francisco 49ers head to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday when Week 2’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the 49ers cover the 4.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our 49ers vs. Vikings betting prediction.

The San Francisco 49ers are 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this year. They beat the Jets last week, and have yet to lose a game this season.

The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this season. They defeated the Giants last weekend, and are undefeated this year.

49ers vs. Vikings Matchup & Betting Odds

275 San Francisco 49ers (-4.5) at 276 Minnesota Vikings (+4.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco 49ers Daily Fantasy Spin

49ers linebacker Dee Winters is questionable to play on Sunday due to an ankle injury. Winters is listed as the backup weak-side linebacker on the depth chart. San Francisco starting safety Talanoa Hufanga is doubtful for Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Hufanga recorded 52 total tackles in 10 games of action for the Niners last year.

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (chest/shoulder) will both sit out Sunday’s road game with the Vikings. McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve and will be eligible to return after missing the next 4 games. San Francisco RB Jordan Mason will likely slide into the #1 backfield role while McCaffrey sits.

Minnesota Vikings Daily Fantasy Spin

Vikings safety Harrison Smith (hip), guard Ed Ingram (tricep), and offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow) are all officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. All three players are starters at their respective positions and Smith has made the Pro Bowl six times.

Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison will sit out Sunday’s clash with San Francisco as he nurses an ankle injury. Addison had 70 catches for 911 yards last season and opened 2024 with 3 catches for 35 yards against the Giants last weekend. Former Rams receiver Brandon Powell should get more playing time with Addison sidelined on Sunday.

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Trends

San Francisco is 6-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

San Francisco is 22-16 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Minnesota is 5-7-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Minnesota is 6-12 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2022 season.

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Prediction:

These two teams played each other in Week 7 of last season. The Vikings won that game in Minneapolis by a score of 22-17. It was an odd game that saw Niners QB Brock Purdy get concussed, stay in the game, and throw 2 interceptions. For the Vikings, their former QB Kirk Cousins threw for 378 yards and 2 touchdowns. Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison went off in that contest as he caught 7 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns to help spur the team to victory.

Kirk Cousins now plays for the Falcons, and Jordan Addison will miss this game with an ankle injury. San Francisco will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for this game, but that shouldn’t be too big of an issue. 49ers backup running back Jordan Mason ran for 147 yards and a touchdown last Monday against the Jets. Mason was a major contributor to San Francisco’s 32-19 victory. I think San Francisco will come in ready to play and will avenge their 5-point loss last season in a big way. I’m taking the Niners to win and cover on the road in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 2 49ers vs. Vikings Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -4.5