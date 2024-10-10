49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Prop Predictions: Will Geno Smith have big night?

Will Geno Smith have a big night in tonight’s NFC West clash on Thursday Night Football? Will opportunities be limited for Jauan Jennings? Check out our 49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Prop Predictions for this evening’s matchup.

My player prop suggestions for the Saints-Chiefs Monday Night Football game were Patrick Mahomes over 33.5 Pass Attempts, Chris Olave over 4.5 receptions and Travis Kelce over 5.5 receptions. While Olave finished with only two receptions, Mahomes put the ball in the air 39 times and Kelce hauled in nine of his 10 targets. Thus, we finished 2-1 ATS on Monday.

49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Prop Prediction: Geno Smith over 14.5 Rushing Yards

Geno Smith has rushed for 30 or more yards in three of his five games to open the season. On Sunday, he carried the ball four times against the Giants, accounting for 72 yards in the process. Two games ago, Smith rushed five times for 38 yards in Detroit and had a 30-yard effort versus Denver in Week 1.

The 49ers, meanwhile, faced two statues thus far in Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. They also faced more mobile quarterbacks in Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray and surrendered 32 yards and 83 yards, respectively.

Smith should have plenty of opportunities to escape the pocket and pick up the 15 yards we need to cash the over.

49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Prop Prediction: Jauan Jennings under 30.5 Receiving Yards

We’re only three games removed from the 11-catch, 175-yard, three-touchdown performance Jennings had against the Rams in Week 3. That said, the 49ers weren’t healthy offensively in that game and Jennings needed to be the guy. With George Kittle and Deebo Samuel back in the fold the last two weeks, Jennings has a 3-catch, 88-yard effort versus the Patriots and a one-catch, 13-yard performance last Sunday versus Arizona.

The other problem is that Brandon Aiyuk appears to be shaking off the rust. After missing training camp and the preseason due to a holdout, Aiyuk was quiet in the first month of the season, but has turned it on as late. With running back Jordan Mason also needing to be fed, there just aren’t a ton of opportunities for Jennings to get the yards he needs to cash this over.

49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Prop Prediction: Geno Smith over 34.5 Pass Attempts (+102)

Another Smith prop. This number might feel high, but Smith just put the ball in the air 40 times versus the Giants last Sunday. He finished with 56 pass attempts two weeks ago in Detroit. He had 34 attempts versus the Dolphins in Week 3 and 44 at New England in Week 2.

I expect the Niners to grab a first-half lead tonight. If I’m right and the Seahawks are trailing in the second half, it won’t be shocking to see Smith put the ball in the air another 40 times tonight.