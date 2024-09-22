49ers vs. Rams: Which Team Overcomes Injuries?

The San Francisco 49ers and the LA Rams will face off on Sunday evening in Los Angeles. The Rams have been struggling to get going this season as they have been battling injuries. The 49ers opened up the season with a strong win but suffered a tough loss last week. However it will be San Francisco who will be 6.5 point favorites when this 49ers vs. Rams matchup kicks off.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) o/u 43.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing 49ers

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on San Francisco. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco opened the season with a big 32-19 victory over the New York Jets. Christian McCaffrey was ruled out just before the game kicked off and Jordan Mason took advantage of the opportunity, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown. The defense forced two turnovers in the game along with 3 sacks. Last week the 49ers went to Minnesota to take on a tough Vikings squad led by Sam Darnold. Jordan Mason had another strong performance with 100 yards and a touchdown. Other than that it was a pretty sloppy game for San Francisco. The 9ers will be without Deebo Samuel and George Kittle for their upcoming matchup against the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have been absolutely decimated by injuries early on in this season. Puka Nacua hit the IR after hurting his leg against Detroit. Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom and 3 other offensive linemen are there with him. Cooper Kupp hurt his leg against the Cardinals and will be out a few weeks. Good news for the Rams however, left tackle Alaric Jackson is back from suspension. The defense isn’t nearly as banged up as the offense, but the Rams had no answer for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. 266 passing yards and 231 rushing yards led to a 41-10 loss.

49ers vs. Rams Betting Trends

San Francisco is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road against LA

The OVER is 3-1 in San Francisco’s last 4 games

Los Angeles is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games at home

The OVER is 7-3 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games

49ers vs. Rams Prediction:

I’ll take the 49ers to cover the 6.5 point spread. This is a home game for the Rams but the 49ers fans will be filling up SoFi just as much if not more. I made the mistake of thinking that Sean McVay and Matt Stafford would be able to overcome the injuries and find a way to beat the Cardinals. They didn’t, and they lost by a lot. And now they are without Cooper Kupp as well. The 49ers have a very strong defense and I think they will be able to stop the Rams. That being said, San Francisco will be without Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel this week. CMC has been out and Jordan Mason has been great in his spot. As far as receivers go, it’s time for Brandon Aiyuk to show why he is now making 30 million dollars a year. It’s been a slow start for him this season as he wasn’t with the team in preseason, but it’s time to step up.

49ers vs. Rams Prediction: 49ers -6.5