49ers vs. Raiders Prediction: Will scoring be low?

Will the under cash in Friday night’s 49ers vs. Raiders matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a smarter play ahead of tonight’s preseason finale for San Francisco and Las Vegas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5); o/u 32.5

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

TV: NFL Network

49ers vs. Raiders: Public Bettors Learning Towards Las Vegas

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Shanahan: We’re negotiating hard with LT Williams

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said “we’re negotiating hard” with LT Trent Williams on a new contract. Williams has been holding out for a new contract heading into this season. The 36-year-old has three years left on his deal, but has no guaranteed money left. As one of the top tackles in the league, Williams will be tough to replace if the 49ers cannot reach an agreement on a new contract for him. Shanahan said he has had “some contact” with Williams and that “hopefully it’s getting close.” The 49ers are also continuing to hash out a contract with WR Brandon Aiyuk, on which Shanahan said he has no new updates.

O’Connell will not play Friday

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce confirmed QB Aidan O’Connell will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Entering his second season, O’Connell will be the backup to Gardner Minshew heading into Week 1. With the quarterback pecking order now determined, Pierce is set to keep both guys on the bench without risk of further injury.

It is an interesting approach as backup quarterbacks generally could use the extra reps, especially one entering his second season. However, this may indicate that O’Connell has a chance to start at some point in the season and the Raiders do not want to risk an injury to their viable “1b” quarterback. Carter Bradley and Nathan Peterman will split QB reps to finish the Raiders’ preseason. Pierce also added that rookie OL Jackson Powers-Johnson won’t play until the regular season as he was recently cleared from a stint on the PUP list due to a concussion.

49ers vs. Raiders Betting Trends

Raiders are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games played on a Friday when playing at home.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Las Vegas’ last 14 games played on a Friday when at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 11 games played on a Friday when on the road.

49ers are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games against an opponent in the AFC West division.

49ers vs. Raiders Prediction:

Take the under. I just don’t see how these teams score enough to cash the over for bettors. The Raiders’ quarterback situation is a mess. The starting situation isn’t great. The backup situation isn’t great. So now we’re talking about them playing the third and fourth-stringer tonight? Yikes. This is going to be ugly to watch. Just take the under and shield your eyes.

49ers vs. Raiders NFL Prediction: UNDER 32.5