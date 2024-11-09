49ers vs. Buccaneers Prediction: Can San Francisco Dominate off Bye?

The San Francisco 49ers head across the country to Tampa Bay to take on the Bucs on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco went into their bye after beating the Cowboys 30-24 two weeks ago to move to 4-4 on the season. Tampa Bay has dropped 3 straight games as they navigate through injuries and enter Sunday with a 4-5 record. San Francisco is currently a 6.5 point favorite and this 49ers vs. Buccaneers matchup kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5) o/u 50.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning 9ers

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on San Francisco. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Francisco 49ers

Star running back Christian McCaffrey was officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday. There are no guarantees with this guy but he is due to suit up and be a full go on Sunday after missing the entire first half of the season with achilles tendonitis. Last season, McCaffrey averaged 5.4 yards per carry and had 14 rushing touchdowns. He also had 67 receptions for 564 yards for another 7 touchdowns. There are still questions around playing time split as Jordan Mason is healthy and has played well in McCaffrey’s absence. Deebo Samuel comes into Sunday with a questionable tag but has three limited practices on the week. Jauan Jennings is set to return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There’s no quit in this Bucs squad, as they continue to give teams a battle every week despite the loss of their two star receivers. On Monday night, they took the undefeated Chiefs to overtime. Unfortunately, the power of the coin went in favor of the Chiefs, who took the ball and came down the field to end the game with a touchdown. Baker Mayfield completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Otton was the lead receiver with 8 receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. The defense had 4 sacks on the day and forced a fumble from Travis Kelce which would be the only turnover of the game.

49ers vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

San Francisco is 4-4 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 6-2 in San Francisco’s last 8 road games

Tampa Bay is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Tampa Bay’s last 6 games at home against San Francisco

49ers vs. Buccaneers Prediction:

Take the 49ers to cover the 6.5 point spread in this matchup. This is an early kick off for San Francisco but they are also coming off of their bye week and should be well rested and prepared. They are also much healthier now. Christian McCaffrey will make his season debut and Jauan Jennings returns to the field following a two game absence. On the opposite side, the Bucs are coming off of a hard fought loss that went into OT on Monday night. Mike Evans remains out, Jalen McMillan remains questionable, and Baker was working with a toe injury all week that kept him out of practice til Friday. On top of all that, Tampa Bay has the 28th ranked defense in points allowed giving up 27 per game, and the 30th ranked defense against the pass allowing 256 per game. San Francisco is the more talented team, the healthier team, and the better rested team.

49ers vs. Buccaneers Prediction: 49ers -6.5