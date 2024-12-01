49ers vs. Bills Prediction: Can Buffalo Cover On SNF?

The 49ers are in search of a win. Can they find one in Buffalo on Sunday Night Football? San francisco has lost two straight games and is currently 5-6 on the season. Buffalo went into their bye week on a 6 game win streak and are sitting at 9-2 on the season. They are currently 6 point home favorites with this 49ers vs. Bills matchup set to kick at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco 49ers (+6) at Buffalo Bills (-6) o/u 44.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Split

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 50% of bets are on each team. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers lost their second straight game 38-10 against the Packers. Brandon Allen stepped in at QB for the injured Brock Purdy and threw for 199 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception after a pass bounced off Deebo Samuel’s hands and into the defenders. Christian McCaffrey managed just 31 rush yards and had a fumble on a reception. Allen also lost a fumble after slipping and then getting attacked from his blind side.

Left tackle Trent Williams ended up missing this game with an ankle injury after being questionable going in. There won’t be any guessing if he plays or not this week as he has already been ruled out. Left guard Aaron Banks has also already been ruled out with a concussion. On the defensive side of the ball, Nick Bosa and Jordan Elliott have already been ruled out off the d line, and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has also been ruled out. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles gave himself a chance to play with a limited practice on Friday. QB Brock Purdy remains questionable but logged a full participation for Friday’s practice and is expected to play.

Buffalo Bills

Vibes are high in Buffalo NY. Josh Allen got engaged. Oh and the Bills went into their bye week on a 6 game win streak after dominating the Chiefs in a 30-21 victory. Allen completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 262 yards. He also had a touchdown and an interception. He led the ground attack with 55 yards including a 26 yarder to the end zone to seal the game. Khalil Shakir was the lead receiver with 8 receptions for 70 yards. The defense had 2 interceptions on Patrick Mahomes. TE Dalton Kincaid has been ruled out again. Keon Coleman remains questionable but logged 3 limited practices over the week. Matt Milano looks to get on the field for the first time this season after a week of full participation at practice.

49ers vs. Bills Betting Trends

San Francisco is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games

The OVER is 7-3 in San Francisco’s last 10 road games

Buffalo is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 7-4 in Buffalo’s last 11 games

49ers vs. Bills Prediction:

Obviously the weather is being hyped up big time for this Sunday Night Football matchup. My sources in Buffalo are saying that most of the heavy snow will take place during the day and hours leading up to the game. The main snow band is expected to be south of the stadium by game time, leaving just a chance of snow showers during the game. Temps in the 20s and winds will be around 10 mph with gusts over 20 mph. Per my sources (Twitter).

Give me the Bills at home on Sunday night. The 49ers haven’t looked great on offense the last few weeks and really all season they have looked off, with or without Brock Purdy. Christian McCaffrey is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry and hasn’t found the end zone yet in 3 games. Brock Purdy has 13 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. They are missing their left tackle who just so happens to be one of the best players in the league. And their left guard. Throw in the 5+ starters they are missing on defense.

The Bills are the 3rd highest scoring team in the league averaging 29 points per game compared to San Francisco who ranks 13th averaging 23.6. On defense Buffalo ranks 7th in opponent ppg allowing 19.5 while San Francisco is ranked 20th allowing 23.6. The Bills are 4-2-2 ATS coming out of their bye week since 2017 when coach McDermott took over. And they are on their home field where they are 3-2 ATS this season. Meanwhile the 49ers are 1-4 ATS in their 5 road games this season. I’m having a hard time finding a way for the 49ers to have success in this game. Take the Bills to cover.

49ers vs. Bills Prediction: Bills -6