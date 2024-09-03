3 Best Prop Bets for Rookie Wide Receiver Receivers

As the 2024 NFL season gets underway, excitement is building around the talented crop of rookie wide receivers set to make their mark. With many analysts predicting significant roles for these newcomers, now is the perfect time to explore intriguing season-long player prop bets.

In this article, we’ll highlight three standout players and their prop bets that offer value for bettors.

Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze enters the NFL with considerable buzz as he joins the Chicago Bears, who are poised for a dynamic offensive season with rookie QB Caleb Williams at the helm. This partnership is particularly exciting, as our fantasy football projections estimate Williams will throw for an impressive 4,171 passing yards in 2024—ranking him third all-time for rookie quarterbacks.

With such a potent aerial attack expected, Odunze’s prop bet of over 675.5 receiving yards (-112) appears not only reasonable but enticing.

FanDuel Research supports this optimism, forecasting Odunze to exceed 850 receiving yards in his rookie year. Despite the presence of established playmakers like D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and D’Andre Swift in the Bears’ passing game, Odunze is expected to see substantial field time. His college performance underscores this potential; he ranked highly in several key metrics, including 16th in yards per route run and 12th in yards per reception among wide receivers with over 75 targets last season.

Historically, recent top-10 draft picks at the wide receiver position have thrived in their debut seasons, with all five selected in the past three drafts exceeding 866 receiving yards. Given Odunze’s talent and the opportunities he will have, he is poised not just to meet but also to surpass the expectations set for him.

Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman brings an air of intrigue to the Buffalo Bills’ revamped passing game as he steps into the spotlight alongside quarterback Josh Allen. With the departures of key players like Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, the Bills are navigating a significant shift in their receiving core, opting for younger talents rather than a direct replacement.

Coleman, who’s a rookie after a productive stint at Florida State, stands out with a prop bet set at over 4.5 receiving touchdowns (+114).

Despite posting modest peripheral metrics last season, including a 1.74 yards per route run average, Coleman found the end zone frequently, notching 11 touchdowns—tied for ninth among all receivers.

As the Bills enter a new chapter, projections still have Allen ranked among the top quarterbacks, expected to throw around 31.6 touchdowns in 2024. Given his track record of consistently tossing over 29 touchdowns each season for the past four years, there’s ample opportunity for Coleman to make an impact.

His strong physical presence and reliable hands position him as a potential red-zone target, particularly with Curtis Samuel dealing with turf toe. With Coleman already making waves in two-receiver sets during the preseason, expect him to carve out a meaningful role early on and potentially become a go-to option as the season unfolds.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is generating substantial buzz as he joins the Arizona Cardinals, and expectations are high for his rookie season.

With a prop bet set at over 1,050.5 receiving yards (-112), he has an impressive track record that suggests he can achieve this milestone.

Since the 2019 NFL Draft, a rookie wide receiver has surpassed 1,051 receiving yards every year, joining the ranks of elite talent like A.J. Brown and Ja’Marr Chase. Harrison’s potential is bolstered by his outstanding college stats: he logged the fifth-most yards per route run at 3.44, the 11th-most yards per reception at 18.1, and was among the top three in receiving touchdowns for wideouts with over 75 targets.

With Kyler Murray under center in a revamped offense, Harrison has a clear path to becoming the primary target. The offense lacks a dominant star, with tight end Trey McBride and other complementary players like Michael Wilson and Zay Jones in the mix.

Projections estimate that Harrison could account for 1,224 of Murray’s projected 3,792 passing yards—telegraphing his potential to hit and likely exceed the 1,000-yard benchmark in 2024. History shows that rookie wide receivers can thrive in this role, and Harrison might very well be the next standout in this lineage.

Final Thoughts

The rookie wide receiver class of 2024 is brimming with talent, making it an exciting time for football fans and bettors alike. As we’ve seen with past rookie seasons, these players have the potential to make a significant impact on their teams and surpass expectations in the process.

So if you’re looking to add some spice to your game-viewing experience or simply want to capitalize on the promising projections for these young players, consider placing prop bets on Rome Odunze, Keon Coleman, and Marvin Harrison Jr. Or, you can check out the wagerline NFL odds for other rookie wide receivers and bet on who you think will have the most impressive debut season. Players like Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, and Xavier Worthy are also poised to have big rookie seasons. No matter what, it’s sure to be an exciting journey watching these rookies make their mark in the NFL.