Wisconsin vs. USC CFB Prediction: Which team will earn 1st Big Ten win?

Unranked Wisconsin heads to Los Angeles to face #13 USC at 3:30 PM ET on CBS on Saturday afternoon. Can the Trojans cover the 14.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. USC betting prediction.

Wisconsin is 2-1 straight up this season and 0-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Western Michigan, and their only loss came against Alabama.

USC is 2-1 straight up this season and 2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU, and their only loss came against Michigan.

Wisconsin vs. USC Matchup & Betting Odds

197 Wisconsin Badgers (+14.5) at 198 USC Trojans (-14.5); o/u 50.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: CBS

Wisconsin vs. USC Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Wisconsin. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Badgers quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (knee), wide receiver Joseph Griffin (undisclosed), and defensive lineman James Thompson (upper body) will all miss Saturday’s game against USC. The biggest loss of that trio is Van Dyke who suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Alabama in Week 3. Tyler Van Dyke was the team’s starting quarterback and had thrown for 422 yards and a touchdown in 2+ games of action before getting injured. Wisconsin will turn to Braedyn Locke to play quarterback for the rest of the year.

Wisconsin tight end Rob Booker, offensive lineman Leyton Nelson, outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger, and offensive lineman Barrett Nelson are all questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries.

USC Trojans Game Notes

Trojans tight end Walter Matthews and linebacker Mason Cobb are both listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest with undisclosed ailments. Cobb led the team with 85 total tackles last season and has recorded 12 total tackles and an interception in 2 games of action for USC this year. Matthews is a 6’5” 250-pound freshman who was a four-star prospect out of Hiram, GA.

With Cobb out of the lineup, Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry has stepped up this year. In 3 games of action this season, Gentry leads the team in total tackles (26), sacks (2), and is tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (1). He may be forced to start again if Cobb is unable to play on Saturday.

Wisconsin vs. USC Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 2-5-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

The Badgers are 3-4 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2014 season.

USC is 8-6 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

USC is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Wisconsin vs. USC Betting Prediction

Wisconsin had a bye week last weekend while USC played at Michigan last Saturday. That means the Badgers have the rest advantage going into this game. Paradoxically, that might not be a good thing for the Badgers. Since the start of the 2022 campaign, Wisconsin is 1-2 ATS with the rest advantage while USC is 3-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage in that same span. Wisconsin also lost their starting quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, for the season against Alabama 2 weeks ago.

They’ll be forced to start 6’0” sophomore Braedyn Locke on the road in USC’s inaugural Big Ten home game. In 4 starts for the Badgers last season, Locke went 1-3, completed only 50% of his passes, and posted a subpar QBR of 44.5. I probably would have liked USC in this matchup even if Tyler Van Dyke were playing. The fact that he isn’t makes this an easy choice. I’m laying the points with the Trojans at home on Saturday afternoon.