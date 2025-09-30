Wisconsin vs Michigan Odds & Pick (Week 6)

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 12:19 pm by Michael Cash

Wisconsin vs Michigan odds headline Week 6 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, as the Badgers visit the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines for a noon kickoff. We compare opening vs current lines, public tickets, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and an expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub.

This matchup often swings on red-zone execution and field position. Small changes—an injury update, a windy forecast—can tilt the number as Saturday approaches. If you’re price-shopping, keep an eye on those late notes before you commit.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — TV: FOX

FOX Venue: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Wisconsin vs Michigan odds — Opening Numbers

Spread: Michigan −16.5

Michigan −16.5 Moneyline: Wisconsin +550 / Michigan −800

Wisconsin +550 / Michigan −800 Total: 41.5

41.5 Notes: Early probes hit both sides, but the spread held serve at 16.5 while the total opened on the low side.

Wisconsin vs Michigan betting line — Current Odds

Spread: Michigan −16.5 (holding)

Michigan −16.5 Moneyline: Wisconsin +675 / Michigan −1050 (favorite premium)

Wisconsin +675 / Michigan −1050 Total: 42.5 (+1.0 from open)

42.5 Move: The total nudged up with mild Over interest; the spread remains pinned with minor juice flips.

Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read

Spread tickets: Majority on Michigan −16.5.

Majority on Michigan −16.5. Total tickets: Light lean to Over 42.5.

Light lean to Over 42.5. Read: If the Wisconsin vs Michigan betting line ticks to −17, expect Badgers buyback; totals appetite will track Friday wind reports.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: Michigan WR (lower body) day-to-day; Wisconsin RT (ankle) questionable. Late confirmations could gently shift Wisconsin vs Michigan odds near kickoff.

Michigan WR (lower body) day-to-day; Wisconsin RT (ankle) questionable. Late confirmations could gently shift Wisconsin vs Michigan odds near kickoff. Weather: ~66–70°F, partly sunny, light winds (5–8 mph). Neutral overall, though gusts would lean Under.

Trends That Matter

Michigan is 29–7 SU at home vs Wisconsin all time.

Wisconsin is 6–2 ATS in the last eight meetings with Michigan.

Under is 6–3 in Michigan’s last nine home games vs Big Ten foes with totals ≤45.

Expert Pick — Wisconsin vs Michigan odds & Buy Points

Pick: Michigan −16.5 — The Wolverines’ trench edge and red-zone efficiency justify the chalk at 16.5. Avoid paying past −17 unless weather and personnel clearly move your numbers upward.

Buy up to: −17

−17 Sell down to: −14.5

−14.5 Alt options: Michigan 1H −9.5; Wolverines TT Over if the WR room trends positive

If reports stay steady, Michigan looks comfortable at current prices. If weather turns or a key player sits, the Wisconsin vs Michigan odds could tighten quickly and pull the total back toward the opener.

