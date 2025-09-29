CFB Week 6 Opening Odds & Early Lines (Market Notes)

CFB Week 6 opening odds are on the board for the weeknight slate and Saturday’s AP Top-25 matchups. Below you’ll find Opening vs. Current numbers (spread / moneyline / total) with quick market notes. For live context, open the CFB public betting trends and browse the College Football hub.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
CFB Week 6 Opening Odds — Weeknight Slate
Thursday, Oct. 2
- Sam Houston at New Mexico State (8:00 p.m. ET)
- Opening: Sam Houston -1.5; Total 51.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Sam Houston -2.5; Total 53.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Early favorite money pushed through -2; total ticked up ~2 pts.
Friday, Oct. 3
- Charlotte at South Florida (7:00 p.m. ET)
- Opening: USF -28.5; Total 55.5; ML: OFF
- Current: USF -26.5; Total 55.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Dog money trimmed the spread a couple points; total steady.
- New Mexico at San José State (10:00 p.m. ET)
- Opening: SJSU -2.5; Total 57.5; ML: OFF
- Current: SJSU -2.5; Total 57.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Number holding at key -2.5; watch for game-day push to -3.
- West Virginia at BYU (10:30 p.m. ET)
- Opening: BYU -20.5; Total 49.5; ML: OFF
- Current: BYU -18.5; Total 48.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Early dog buy pushed this under -20; slight under money.
- Colorado State at San Diego State (10:30 p.m. ET)
- Opening: SDSU -5.5; Total 38.5; ML: OFF
- Current: SDSU -5.5; Total 39.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Total up ~1 point; side unchanged.
💸 Hunt the best number across books: Compare live lines 🏈
CFB Week 6 Opening Odds — Saturday Top-25 Matchups
Early Window
- Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State
- Opening: Ohio State -24.5; Total 44.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Ohio State -23.5; Total 44.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Slight dog interest; total flat.
- Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia
- Opening: Georgia -20.5; Total 50.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Georgia -20.5; Total 48.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Weather/under money trimmed the total ~2 points.
- Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan
- Opening: Michigan -16.5; Total 41.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Michigan -16.5; Total 42.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Total up a tick; spread stable.
- No. 22 Illinois at Purdue
- Opening: Illinois -7.5; Total 54.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Illinois -9.5; Total 55.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Illini steamed; market now to -9.5.
- No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Kent State
- Opening: Oklahoma ~-45.5; Total 53.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Oklahoma -45.5; Total 53.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Massive mismatch line holding; little appetite to lay >45.
Afternoon & Primetime
- No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama
- Opening: Alabama -9.5; Total 56.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Alabama -9.5; Total 56.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Respected buy point around -9.5/-10.
- No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State
- Opening: Miami -6.5; Total 54.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Miami -4.5; Total 54.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Rivalry dog money on FSU brought this down from the opener.
- Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
- Opening: Texas A&M -13.5; Total 57.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Texas A&M -14.5; Total 57.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Aggies nudged to -14.5; buyback often shows at +14.5.
- Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame
- Opening: Notre Dame -17.5; Total 64.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Notre Dame -18.5; Total 64.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Irish up a point; total unchanged.
- No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati
- Opening: Iowa State -1.5; Total 51.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Iowa State -1.5; Total 52.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Slight over money; side steady.
- Kansas State at No. 11 Texas Tech
- Opening: Texas Tech -5.5; Total 61.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Texas Tech -6.5; Total 62.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Spread to -6.5; total leans over.
- No. 24 Virginia at Louisville
- Opening: Louisville -6.5; Total 62.5; ML: OFF
- Current: Louisville -6.5; Total 62.5; ML: OFF
- Notes: Number is holding; splits likely determine late move.
🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰
CFB Week 6 Opening Odds — Public Read (Tickets)
- Minnesota–Ohio State: Early tickets to Buckeyes at a big number; dog nibble evident in a small spread drift.
- Miami–Florida State: Majority of opener tickets on Miami, with FSU buyback pressuring the number lower.
- BYU–West Virginia: WVU tickets plus the points aligned with move from +20.5 → +18.5.
Injuries & Weather (Impact Only)
Key Injury Notes — Week 6 Openers
- Ranked home favorites monitoring QB/OL health in practice; confirm Thursday reports before moving on key numbers.
- Secondary rotations could influence totals in Miami–FSU and K-State–Texas Tech; re-check Friday statuses.
- Notre Dame’s skill room usage may toggle red-zone efficiency; watch any late scratches.
Kickoff Weather Windows — Early Reads
- Columbus early window projects seasonable and dry with light winds — neutral for totals.
- Monitor late-week rain chances across the Southeast; Georgia and Alabama totals could tighten if wind increases.
- Desert and mountain kicks trend clear/calm; little weather tax expected on speed teams.
Market Notes & Buy Points — CFB Week 6 Opening Odds
- Miami–FSU: If this tags Miami -3.5, expect resistance; +4.5/+5 drew FSU interest early.
- Ohio State: -24/-23.5 toggles likely; -21.5 would be a quick grab if it flashes.
- Notre Dame: -17.5 opener got bet; -19.5 is a typical buy/sell pivot for big home chalk.
💸 Want the best number? Compare live lines before you bet 🏈
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Responsible Gaming
Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.