CFB Week 6 Opening Odds & Early Lines (Market Notes)

CFB Week 6 opening odds are on the board for the weeknight slate and Saturday’s AP Top-25 matchups. Below you’ll find Opening vs. Current numbers (spread / moneyline / total) with quick market notes. For live context, open the CFB public betting trends and browse the College Football hub.

CFB Week 6 Opening Odds — Weeknight Slate

Thursday, Oct. 2

Sam Houston at New Mexico State (8:00 p.m. ET) Opening: Sam Houston -1.5; Total 51.5; ML: OFF Current: Sam Houston -2.5; Total 53.5; ML: OFF Notes: Early favorite money pushed through -2; total ticked up ~2 pts.

(8:00 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 3

Charlotte at South Florida (7:00 p.m. ET) Opening: USF -28.5; Total 55.5; ML: OFF Current: USF -26.5; Total 55.5; ML: OFF Notes: Dog money trimmed the spread a couple points; total steady.

(7:00 p.m. ET) New Mexico at San José State (10:00 p.m. ET) Opening: SJSU -2.5; Total 57.5; ML: OFF Current: SJSU -2.5; Total 57.5; ML: OFF Notes: Number holding at key -2.5; watch for game-day push to -3.

(10:00 p.m. ET) West Virginia at BYU (10:30 p.m. ET) Opening: BYU -20.5; Total 49.5; ML: OFF Current: BYU -18.5; Total 48.5; ML: OFF Notes: Early dog buy pushed this under -20; slight under money.

(10:30 p.m. ET) Colorado State at San Diego State (10:30 p.m. ET) Opening: SDSU -5.5; Total 38.5; ML: OFF Current: SDSU -5.5; Total 39.5; ML: OFF Notes: Total up ~1 point; side unchanged.

(10:30 p.m. ET)

CFB Week 6 Opening Odds — Saturday Top-25 Matchups

Early Window

Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State Opening: Ohio State -24.5; Total 44.5; ML: OFF Current: Ohio State -23.5; Total 44.5; ML: OFF Notes: Slight dog interest; total flat.

Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia Opening: Georgia -20.5; Total 50.5; ML: OFF Current: Georgia -20.5; Total 48.5; ML: OFF Notes: Weather/under money trimmed the total ~2 points.

Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan Opening: Michigan -16.5; Total 41.5; ML: OFF Current: Michigan -16.5; Total 42.5; ML: OFF Notes: Total up a tick; spread stable.

No. 22 Illinois at Purdue Opening: Illinois -7.5; Total 54.5; ML: OFF Current: Illinois -9.5; Total 55.5; ML: OFF Notes: Illini steamed; market now to -9.5.

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Kent State Opening: Oklahoma ~-45.5; Total 53.5; ML: OFF Current: Oklahoma -45.5; Total 53.5; ML: OFF Notes: Massive mismatch line holding; little appetite to lay >45.



Afternoon & Primetime

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama Opening: Alabama -9.5; Total 56.5; ML: OFF Current: Alabama -9.5; Total 56.5; ML: OFF Notes: Respected buy point around -9.5/-10.

No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State Opening: Miami -6.5; Total 54.5; ML: OFF Current: Miami -4.5; Total 54.5; ML: OFF Notes: Rivalry dog money on FSU brought this down from the opener.

Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M Opening: Texas A&M -13.5; Total 57.5; ML: OFF Current: Texas A&M -14.5; Total 57.5; ML: OFF Notes: Aggies nudged to -14.5; buyback often shows at +14.5.

Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame Opening: Notre Dame -17.5; Total 64.5; ML: OFF Current: Notre Dame -18.5; Total 64.5; ML: OFF Notes: Irish up a point; total unchanged.

No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati Opening: Iowa State -1.5; Total 51.5; ML: OFF Current: Iowa State -1.5; Total 52.5; ML: OFF Notes: Slight over money; side steady.

Kansas State at No. 11 Texas Tech Opening: Texas Tech -5.5; Total 61.5; ML: OFF Current: Texas Tech -6.5; Total 62.5; ML: OFF Notes: Spread to -6.5; total leans over.

No. 24 Virginia at Louisville Opening: Louisville -6.5; Total 62.5; ML: OFF Current: Louisville -6.5; Total 62.5; ML: OFF Notes: Number is holding; splits likely determine late move.



CFB Week 6 Opening Odds — Public Read (Tickets)

Minnesota–Ohio State: Early tickets to Buckeyes at a big number; dog nibble evident in a small spread drift.

Early tickets to Buckeyes at a big number; dog nibble evident in a small spread drift. Miami–Florida State: Majority of opener tickets on Miami, with FSU buyback pressuring the number lower.

Majority of opener tickets on Miami, with FSU buyback pressuring the number lower. BYU–West Virginia: WVU tickets plus the points aligned with move from +20.5 → +18.5.

Injuries & Weather (Impact Only)

Key Injury Notes — Week 6 Openers Ranked home favorites monitoring QB/OL health in practice; confirm Thursday reports before moving on key numbers.

Secondary rotations could influence totals in Miami–FSU and K-State–Texas Tech; re-check Friday statuses.

Notre Dame’s skill room usage may toggle red-zone efficiency; watch any late scratches. Kickoff Weather Windows — Early Reads Columbus early window projects seasonable and dry with light winds — neutral for totals.

Monitor late-week rain chances across the Southeast; Georgia and Alabama totals could tighten if wind increases.

Desert and mountain kicks trend clear/calm; little weather tax expected on speed teams.

Market Notes & Buy Points — CFB Week 6 Opening Odds

Miami–FSU: If this tags Miami -3.5, expect resistance; +4.5/+5 drew FSU interest early.

If this tags Miami -3.5, expect resistance; +4.5/+5 drew FSU interest early. Ohio State: -24/-23.5 toggles likely; -21.5 would be a quick grab if it flashes.

-24/-23.5 toggles likely; -21.5 would be a quick grab if it flashes. Notre Dame: -17.5 opener got bet; -19.5 is a typical buy/sell pivot for big home chalk.

