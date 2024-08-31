Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction: Same old Tide?

A new era begins on Saturday night when Western Kentucky vs. Alabama kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Crimson Tide dominate to open the season or stumble out of the gate?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+32) at Alabama Crimson Tide (-32); o/u 59.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Slightly in Favor of Hilltoppers

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Western Kentucky. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Hilltoppers look to ride the momentum of a successful 8-5 season that ended with a win in the Famous Toastery Bowl. The offense will be led by Texas State transfer TJ Finley who threw for over 3000 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Bobcats last season. He will have some experienced receivers to throw to in Dalvin Smith and Easton Messer, who combined for 997 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Elijah Young returns at the running back position for a team that averaged just 105 rush yards per game. On the defensive side, three of the four defensive backs are incoming transfers with little game experience. Western Kentucky played one team in the 2023 season of a similar caliber to the Crimson Tide when they lost 63-10 to Ohio State.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen DeBoer will look to pick up where Nick Saban left off. He jumped from the Washington Huskies who made a National Championship appearance last season to the Crimson Tide who lost in the Semifinals to eventual champion Michigan. His offense will be led by the experienced Jalen Milroe who threw for 2,718 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. His top 3 receivers from last season are gone and he will be looking for some new guys to step up. Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law will look to lead the way as well as transfer Germie Bernard. They will have some fresh faces on the defensive side as well with leading tackler Caleb Downs, interceptions leader Terrion Arnold, and leading pass rusher Dallas Turner amongst others moving on. They will also welcome new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack for the first time in Tuscaloosa.

Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Western Kentucky’s last 8 games

Western Kentucky is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 out of Alabama’s last 10 games

Alabama is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games

Western Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Prediction

I like the over 59.5 to start off the season in Tuscaloosa. Jalen Milroe will be working with some young guys but he has grown a lot as a quarterback and as a leader since the beginning of last season. I think he will be able to create and make the necessary throws and the offense will make some big plays against an inexperienced Hilltopper defense. I would also believe that new head coach Kalen DeBoer will look to prove a point that this team hasn’t lost a step on the offensive side of the ball.

On the other hand I think the Alabama defense will take some time to catch its stride as they have a new defensive coordinator and will look to fill some big shoes. Western Kentucky QB TJ Finley should fit right in with the Hilltopper offense and should be able to exploit the holes in the Alabama defense.

Western Kentucky vs Alabama Prediction: Game Total over 59.5