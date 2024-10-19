Week 8 NCAAF Pick: Take Miami as road favorites

Number 6 Miami heads to Louisville to face the unranked Cardinals at 12:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+ on Saturday afternoon. Can the Cardinals cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Miami vs. Louisville betting prediction.

Miami is 6-0 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Virginia Tech, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Louisville is 4-2 straight up this season and 3-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Virginia, and their worst loss came against SMU.

Miami vs. Louisville Matchup & Betting Odds

331 Miami Hurricanes (-5.5) at 332 Louisville Cardinals (+5.5); o/u 60.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Miami vs. Louisville Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was sensational in his team’s 39-38 comeback win over Cal on October 5th. In that game, the Heisman hopeful threw for 437 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also ran for 15 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Cam Ward’s QBR of 92.2 ranks second in the nation this season.

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo also had a big game against Cal 2 weeks ago. In that contest, the senior from Coconut Creek, FL reeled in 7 passes for a game-high 163 yards. Restrepo leads the Canes in receiving yards (585) and receiving touchdowns (5) this season.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Cardinals running back Isaac Brown ran wild in his club’s 24-20 win over Virginia last weekend. In that contest, Brown logged 20 rushing attempts for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns to help spur his team to victory. Brown is averaging 8.6 yards per carry this season and has racked up 508 rushing yards and 4 total touchdowns in 6 games of action this year.

Louisville wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks also played well in his team’s win over Virginia last weekend. In that contest, the 6’3” Alabama transfer caught 5 passes for a team-high 83 yards. Brooks leads the Cardinals in receptions (30), receiving yards (572), and receiving touchdowns (6) on the campaign.

Miami vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Miami is 4-2 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season.

The Hurricanes are 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Louisville.

Louisville is 2-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Louisville is 3-4 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

The Cardinals are 5-7 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

Miami vs. Louisville Betting Prediction

Miami will have the rest advantage in this game. The Hurricanes last played on October 5th on the road at Cal. Miami won that game by overcoming a 35-10 second-half deficit to eventually win 39-38. Canes quarterback Cam Ward was spectacular in that game, posting a QBR of 83.8 in the victory. The bye week should do Miami a lot of good as they can recover from the long trip to Berkeley and refine their focus for this weekend’s game.

Louisville played last weekend at Virginia and won 24-20 on a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Jamari Johnson. The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for the Cardinals but they may be emotionally drained because of how difficult that game turned out to be. Because of the rest factor, and the significant disparity in quarterback play between these two teams, I’m laying the points with Miami on the road on Saturday afternoon.