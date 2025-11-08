College Football Week 11 Late Slate Best Bets, Odds & Picks

Week 11 delivers a trio of sharp spots worth betting: a high-total (Navy at Notre Dame) that looks primed to bust the board, a home chalk (Alabama -10 vs. LSU) that still holds value, and a one-point line (UCLA +1 vs. Nebraska) where the market slightly overprices the home field. Below you’ll find clean game information, weather that matters for game flow, and a focused prediction for these

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. T&C apply. Claim Offer

College Football Week 11 Late Slate Best Bets: Navy/Notre Dame Over 56

Game information: Navy at Notre Dame — kickoff Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Notre Dame Stadium (late-afternoon/early-evening window). Current Bovada market lists the game with totals and props for Navy–Notre Dame for Nov. 8.

Weather report (South Bend): Forecast for Nov. 8 shows cool but dry conditions with light winds and a low chance of precipitation — weather shouldn’t materially suppress game scoring. November in South Bend can get cold, but current short-range forecasts show a game-day high around the mid-40s and light wind.

Why the Over 56: Navy’s triple-option historically forces odd defensive game plans and clock quirks that create both short-field scoring chances and momentum-swings; Notre Dame, fighting to stay square in the rankings and bowl picture, will attack aggressively. Navy forces quick scoring sequences on occasion (plus turnovers or field-position flips), and Notre Dame has the offensive firepower to answer — that combination tends to push mid-50s totals north in this matchup. The available Bovada props and game lines show active market pricing and liquidity for this contest, suggesting sportsbooks are comfortable with a higher-rate scoring environment; betting the Over 56 is a play on tempo, situational aggressiveness from Notre Dame, and the special-case volatility that Navy introduces.

Pick: Over 56 — Projected score: Notre Dame 35, Navy 24 (final total 59).

College Football Week 11 Late Slate Best Bets: Alabama -10

Game information: Alabama vs. LSU, Saturday, November 8, 2025 — kickoff in the evening window at Bryant–Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa). Bovada’s market shows a double-digit spread with Alabama the chalk (around -10 to -11 in several listings).

Weather report (Tuscaloosa): November weather in Tuscaloosa is typically mild; current month-level forecasts indicate comfortable temps (mid-40s to mid-60s range) and no major wind or rain threats for game day — conditions that favor clean offensive execution.

Why Alabama covers -10: Alabama remains one of the class teams in talent and situational coaching. In a home spot against LSU, Alabama can deploy a dominant offensive line and complementary defense to control the scoreboard and field position. LSU can strike explosively, but Alabama’s depth, turnover-creation ability, and red-zone efficiency typically swing these matchups by two-plus possessions when the Tide controls the line of scrimmage. Market movement on Bovada shows Alabama as a sizable favorite but not so bloated that value disappears — at -10 the Tide still has the personnel and matchup leverage to win by multiple scores, especially if they avoid early turnovers and hold advantages in third-down conversion and explosive plays. Pick: Alabama -10 — Projected score: Alabama 34, LSU 17

College Football Week 11 Late Slate Best Bets: UCLA +1

Game information: UCLA vs. Nebraska — kickoff Saturday, November 8, 2025 (primetime in many zones). Bovada lists this matchup as a very tight spread with the market showing the two teams close (line around UCLA +1 / Nebraska -1 or a pick’em/shovel).

Weather report (Pasadena/Rose Bowl): Los Angeles/ Pasadena forecasts for Nov. 8 are mild and clear with minimal wind — ideal conditions for both offenses to operate as normal; weather is not expected to be a factor.

Why UCLA +1 is a smart play: This line is a coin flip — but small edges matter. UCLA’s offense (when clicking) is capable of moving the ball and controlling tempo, and the Bruins are playing at home in a favorable environment. Nebraska’s QB situation (recent rotation/injuries and a younger starter in the news cycle) and Nebraska’s tendency to lean on the run can make them vulnerable to a one-score game where a couple of late possessions decide the margin. At +1, you get home-side insurance and the ability to cash on a tie/cover with slight market friction; in neutral models this line is within the margin of error, and I slightly prefer UCLA’s QB play and game plan in a home-field primetime spot.

Pick: UCLA +1 — Projected score: UCLA 23, Nebraska 21.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. T&C apply. BET NOW!

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.