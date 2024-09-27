Washington vs. Rutgers CFB Prediction: Can Huskies cover on short week?

Unranked Washington heads to Piscataway to face unranked Rutgers at 8:00 PM ET on FOX on Friday night. Can the Scarlet Knights cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Washington vs. Rutgers betting prediction.

Washington is 3-1 straight up this season and 2-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Northwestern, and their only loss came against Washington State.

Rutgers is 3-0 straight up this season and 2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Virginia Tech, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Washington vs. Rutgers Matchup & Betting Odds

107 Washington Huskies (+1.5) at 108 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-1.5); o/u 44.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 27, 2024

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

TV: FOX

Washington vs. Rutgers Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Rutgers. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Huskies tight end Quentin Moore (knee), cornerback Darren Barkins (undisclosed), safety Rahim Wright (undisclosed), tight end Ryan Otton (undisclosed), tight end Charlie Crowell (undisclosed), defensive lineman Armon Parker (undisclosed), and wide receiver Kevin Green (undisclosed) have all been ruled out for Friday night’s game. Barkins is listed as the team’s backup right cornerback. Moore has 1 catch for 14 yards in 2 games of action this season.

Washington cornerback Leroy Bryant is questionable to play on Friday with an undisclosed injury. Bryant had 5 total tackles in 4 games of action for the Huskies last year.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown, offensive lineman Emir Stinette, defensive lineman Troy Rainey, linebacker Sam Pilof, defensive back DK Gilley, defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, third-string quarterback AJ Surace, running back Edd Guerrier, running back Ja’shon Benjamin, and defensive back Al-Shadee Salaam are all questionable for Friday’s contest with undisclosed injuries. Brown would be the biggest loss of the players listed above as he is second on the team in rushing with 128 yards this season.

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell is questionable with an Achilles injury, and linebacker Mohamed Toure is out with a knee injury on Friday. Powell is listed as the team’s starting middle linebacker.

Washington vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Washington is 6-9-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

The Huskies are 11-17-1 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2021 season.

Rutgers is 6-1-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Rutgers is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Washington vs. Rutgers Betting Prediction

This is a tough spot for Washington. The Huskies have to take a 5+ hour flight from Seattle to Piscataway across multiple time zones to play a good Rutgers team on a short week. It will also be Washington’s first true road game this season, which could make things that much more difficult.

Then there’s the fact that Rutgers is 3-0 straight up this season. The Scarlet Knights rank 20th in scoring offense this year with 37.5 points per game. Additionally, Rutgers is 37th in scoring defense, as they are only permitting 20 points per game in 2024. Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano led the team to a 7-6 record last season in his fourth year at the helm. In his first stint as the head coach of Rutgers spanning from 2001 to 2011, he went 7-5 in his fifth year at the helm and 11-2 in Year 6. He appears to be ahead of schedule this time around as Rutgers is 3-0 in his fifth year as the head coach.

Travel was always going to make it tough for Washington to compete in the Big Ten, and games like these are a big reason why. I’m laying the points with the Scarlet Knights at home on Friday night.