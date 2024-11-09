Washington vs. Penn State Prediction: Is under best bet?

No. 6 Penn State will look to rebound from its first loss of the season when the Nittany Lions host Washington at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Is the under the best bet in tonight’s Washington vs. Penn State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington Huskies (+12.5) at Penn State Nittany Lions (-12.5); o/u 46.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: Peacock

Washington vs. Penn State Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rogers throws for 262 yards vs. USC

Will Rogers completed 25 of 39 passes for 262 yards during Saturday’s 26-21 victory against USC. Rogers logged a season-high in passing attempts, but his overall production was limited. The Mississippi State transfer logged a season-low in completion percentage (64.1) as well as his second-lowest yards per attempt (6.7). Rogers also did not throw a touchdown pass for the second week in a row, and he’s now averaged 1.2 passing touchdowns to 0.7 interceptions per game across six conference contests. He’ll face his toughest test since Week 7 at Iowa when the Huskies travel to Penn State this coming Saturday.

Allar struggles in loss to Ohio State

Drew Allar completed 12 of 20 passes for 146 yards and one interception during Saturday’s 20-13 loss against Ohio State. He also had 10 rushes for 31 yards. Allar came up short in what will likely end up as the Nittany Lions’ biggest game of the regular season. The junior quarterback didn’t look fully healthy as he worked his way back from a knee injury suffered during last week’s win against Wisconsin. He still logged a season-high 10 carries, but this far from made up for his weak passing performance.

Allar nearly had a passing touchdown just before the end of the half, but defensive back Davison Igbinosun made an improbable interception in the corner of the end zone. He also couldn’t find an open receiver on his final 4th & goal passing attempt, resulting in a game-ending turnover on downs. The Nittany Lions’ quarterback has now totaled five touchdowns to five turnovers across five games versus Big Ten opponents. He’ll look to recover during this coming Saturday’s home game against Washington.

Washington vs. Penn State Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Washington’s last 10 games

Washington is 20-5 SU in its last 25 games

Penn State is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Penn State’s last 6 games

Washington vs. Penn State Prediction

Take the under. Penn State ranks 16th in offensive efficiency in ESPN’s FPI metric but I’m not quite sure how it earned that rank after watching the Nittany Lions barf all over themselves versus Ohio State. Nonetheless, PSU is also 10th in defensive efficiency, which I believe the Lions have earned. They’ve allowed more than 20 points just once – a 33-30 overtime win versus Ohio State. The under has hit in five out of their last six games entering play tonight.

On the other side, the under is 7-2 in all Washington games this season. The Huskies rank 33rd in defensive efficiency, but I expect their run defense to wear down in the second half. That should eat clock and ensure that our under cashes.

Washington vs. Penn State Prediction: UNDER 46.5