Washington vs. Indiana Prediction: Can Hoosiers win and cover with backup QB?

Unranked Washington heads to Bloomington to face #13 Indiana at 12:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network on Saturday afternoon. Can the Hoosiers cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Washington vs. Indiana betting prediction.

Washington is 4-3 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Michigan, and their worst loss came against Rutgers.

Indiana is 7-0 straight up this season and 6-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Nebraska, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Washington vs. Indiana Matchup & Betting Odds

159 Washington Huskies (+5.5) at 160 Indiana Hoosiers (-5.5); o/u 53.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Washington vs. Indiana Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 85% of bets are on Indiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Huskies defensive end Zach Durfee (undisclosed), tight end Wilson Schwartz (undisclosed), wide receiver Kevin Green (foot), tight end Ryan Otton (undisclosed), tight end Quentin Moore (knee), and safety Rahim Wright (undisclosed) are all questionable to play at Indiana this weekend.

Washington defensive lineman Armon Parker (knee), defensive lineman Jayvon Parker (Achilles), and tight end Charlie Crowell (undisclosed) will all sit out this weekend’s contest in Bloomington. Jayvon Parker is the biggest loss of the three players listed above as he has 10 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 3 games of action this season.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Hoosiers defensive lineman Robby Harrison (undisclosed), defensive lineman Ta’Derius Collins (undisclosed), and reserve kicker Derek McCormick (undisclosed) are all officially listed as questionable to play against Washington on Saturday.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (thumb), offensive lineman Vince Fiacable (undisclosed), defensive back Josh Philostin (undisclosed), defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe (undisclosed), and offensive lineman Nick Kidwell (undisclosed) are all set to miss this weekend’s game.

The biggest loss of that group is Rourke who has the second-best QBR (91.8) in the country this season. In Rourke’s place, Indiana will likely start redshirt sophomore Tayven Jackson, who is the brother of current Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson has a QBR of 93.9 in 3 games of action this season.

Washington vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Washington is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The Huskies are 8-9 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Indiana is 3-0 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Indiana is 8-1 ATS after a win since the beginning of last season.

The Hoosiers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Washington vs. Indiana Betting Prediction

The next 4 games will tell us how good Indiana really is. They passed their first true test last weekend by walloping Nebraska 56-7 at home in a game where the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback was forced to leave the game early. Indiana will start dynamic sophomore Tayven Jackson behind center. He is an interesting prospect and should be able to keep Indiana’s offense humming along this weekend against a Washington defense that ranks 40th in opponent points per play this season.

Washington has outright wins over 5-2 Eastern Michigan, Northwestern, and Michigan this season. The only problem? All of those games came at home. The Huskies lost both of their true road games this season, at Rutgers, and at Iowa. They also lost a neutral-site clash to Washington State that was played in Seattle. Washington is 3-4 ATS as the road team since the start of last season, and I don’t see them improving that record on Saturday. I’m laying the points with the Hoosiers at home in this one.