Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: Will Panthers rebound from loss to SMU?

Pittsburgh will look to rebound from its loss to SMU when it hosts Virginia on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Panthers cover as a 7.5-point favorite versus the Cavaliers? Read on for our Virginia vs. Pittsburgh prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Virginia Cavaliers (+7.5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (-7.5); 57.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with Irish

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Notre Dame. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colandrea struggles in big loss vs. North Carolina

Anthony Colandrea was 16-for-28 passing for 156 yards and two interceptions during Saturday’s 41-14 defeat versus North Carolina. He also had 15 rushes for -16 yards. Colandrea couldn’t take care of the football against the Tar Heels, nor could he author a win. The quarterback has now thrown for under 160 yards in two straight performances. He was ultimately replaced by Tony Muskett, who played slightly better and threw a touchdown. It’s safe to assume Colandrea’s job is far from safe at this point.

Holstein struggles in first loss

Eli Holstein was 29-for-47 passing for 248 yards and one interception during Saturday’s 48-25 loss to Southern Methodist. He also had 10 rushes for 19 yards. Holstein is beginning to his a wall as the season enters the home stretch. He’s thrown two touchdowns and three interceptions over the past three games combined after throwing at least three touchdowns in each of his first five games. Pittsburgh took a tough loss to the high-power SMU Mustangs, and Holstein will look to bounce back next week in a very winnable game against Virginia.

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Virginia’s last 5 games on the road

Virginia is 6-0-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games at home

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Prediction

Take Pittsburgh. I like the Panthers to rebound from their loss to SMU. The Cavaliers will gain plenty of yards but their defense won’t be able to slow down Pitt. Plus, the Cavaliers offensive line has been a big issue of late. That unit struggled big time in losses to Louisville, Clemson and North Carolina. It’s one thing to lose to Clemson (although Virginia didn’t cover), it’s quite another to get hammered 41-14 by North Carolina. Pitt should roll tonight.

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: Pittsburgh Panthers -7.5