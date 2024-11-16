Close Menu

    Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Can UVA cover the number?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Virginia vs. Notre Dame

    Virginia will head to Notre Dame to take on Irish. With Notre Dame listed as 22.5-point favorites and the total at 50.5 points what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Virginia vs. Notre Dame prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    385 Virginia (+22.5) at 386 Notre Dame (-22.5); o/u 50.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

    Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend

    TV: NBC

    Virginia vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Virginia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Virginia Cavaliers Game Notes

    Virginia moved to 5-4, beating Pittsburgh by five points last week. Xavier Brown had a nice game recording two touchdowns and leading the team with 68 yards. UVA looks to become bowl eligible on Saturday.

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

    Notre Dame improved to 8-1 beating Florida 52-3 on November 9th. Riley Leonard threw for 215 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns. The Irish look to improve to 9-1 on the year.

    Virginia vs. Notre Dame BETTING PREDICTION

    Take UVA. This number seems a bit high in my opinion. Virginia is capable of moving the ball offensively and should be able to score some points. Notre Dame has been crushing teams, but with an undefeated Army team on deck this seems like a bit of a lookahead point. Virginia covers the number.  

    Virginia vs. Notre Dame Prediction: UVA +22.5

