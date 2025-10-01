BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Vanderbilt vs Alabama Odds & Pick (Week 6)

byAnthony Rome
October 1, 2025
Vanderbilt vs Alabama odds headline Week 6 SEC play as the No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores visit the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Below you’ll find verified opening vs current lines, a tickets read, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, keep the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub handy.

Last year’s result adds juice, but the market cares more about matchups and numbers. A late status change or a breeze in the forecast can still nudge the Vanderbilt vs Alabama betting line on Saturday, so price-shop and time your bet accordingly.

Game Snapshot

  • Matchup: No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Venue: Bryant–Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Vanderbilt vs Alabama odds — Opening Numbers

  • Spread: Alabama −12.5
  • Moneyline: Alabama −? / Vanderbilt +? (many books held ML at open on extreme favorites)
  • Total: 55.5
  • Notes: The board opened near −12.5 with a mid-50s total; early action trimmed the spread toward the key of 10 while keeping totals steady.

Vanderbilt vs Alabama betting line — Current Odds

  • Spread: Alabama −10.5
  • Moneyline: Alabama −450 / Vanderbilt +350
  • Total: 55.5–56.5 (book dependent)
  • Move: Spread eased from −12.5 to −10.5; total holding mid-50s with small upward ticks at some shops.

Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read

  • Spread tickets: Majority currently on Alabama −10.5.
  • Total tickets: Slight lean Over 55.5/56.5 unless wind picks up.
  • Read: If this touches −11 or −11.5, expect some Vanderbilt buyback; if it dips to −10 flat, favorite money likely reappears.

Injuries & Weather

  • Injuries: Alabama skill group trending healthy; depth-chart notes worth re-checking Saturday a.m. Vanderbilt LB (shoulder) is day-to-day. Any late “out” on either side could nudge the Vanderbilt vs Alabama odds around key numbers.
  • Weather: Mid-70s to low-80s, partly cloudy, light winds ~7–10 mph. Neutral scoring setup unless gusts rise.

Trends That Matter

  • Alabama is 12–2 SU in its last 14 SEC home games.
  • Vanderbilt is 5–1 ATS in its last six as a road underdog vs ranked teams.
  • Under has hit in four of the last six meetings.

Expert Pick — Vanderbilt vs Alabama odds & Buy Points

Pick: Alabama −10.5 — With the Tide’s defensive front and red-zone edge, −10.5 remains playable. Prefer −10 or better, but we’re fine at current price if weather and inactives hold steady.

  • Buy up to: −11
  • Sell down to: −9.5
  • Alt options: Alabama 1H −6; Vanderbilt TT Under if you expect a conservative Tide script

If Saturday reports stay quiet, Alabama should control the game script and field position. If a late injury pops or wind kicks up, expect spreads to wobble around the key of 10 and the total to settle closer to the opener.

