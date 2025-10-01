Vanderbilt vs Alabama Odds & Pick (Week 6)

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 11:05 am by Michael Cash

Last year’s result adds juice, but the market cares more about matchups and numbers. A late status change or a breeze in the forecast can still nudge the Vanderbilt vs Alabama betting line on Saturday, so price-shop and time your bet accordingly.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — TV: ABC

ABC Venue: Bryant–Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Vanderbilt vs Alabama odds — Opening Numbers

Spread: Alabama −12.5

Alabama −12.5 Moneyline: Alabama −? / Vanderbilt +? (many books held ML at open on extreme favorites)

Alabama −? / Vanderbilt +? (many books held ML at open on extreme favorites) Total: 55.5

55.5 Notes: The board opened near −12.5 with a mid-50s total; early action trimmed the spread toward the key of 10 while keeping totals steady.

Vanderbilt vs Alabama betting line — Current Odds

Spread: Alabama −10.5

Alabama −10.5 Moneyline: Alabama −450 / Vanderbilt +350

Alabama −450 / Vanderbilt +350 Total: 55.5–56.5 (book dependent)

55.5–56.5 (book dependent) Move: Spread eased from −12.5 to −10.5; total holding mid-50s with small upward ticks at some shops.

Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read

Spread tickets: Majority currently on Alabama −10.5.

Majority currently on Alabama −10.5. Total tickets: Slight lean Over 55.5/56.5 unless wind picks up.

Slight lean Over 55.5/56.5 unless wind picks up. Read: If this touches −11 or −11.5, expect some Vanderbilt buyback; if it dips to −10 flat, favorite money likely reappears.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: Alabama skill group trending healthy; depth-chart notes worth re-checking Saturday a.m. Vanderbilt LB (shoulder) is day-to-day. Any late “out” on either side could nudge the Vanderbilt vs Alabama odds around key numbers.

Alabama skill group trending healthy; depth-chart notes worth re-checking Saturday a.m. Vanderbilt LB (shoulder) is day-to-day. Any late “out” on either side could nudge the Vanderbilt vs Alabama odds around key numbers. Weather: Mid-70s to low-80s, partly cloudy, light winds ~7–10 mph. Neutral scoring setup unless gusts rise.

Trends That Matter

Alabama is 12–2 SU in its last 14 SEC home games.

Vanderbilt is 5–1 ATS in its last six as a road underdog vs ranked teams.

Under has hit in four of the last six meetings.

Expert Pick — Vanderbilt vs Alabama odds & Buy Points

Pick: Alabama −10.5 — With the Tide’s defensive front and red-zone edge, −10.5 remains playable. Prefer −10 or better, but we’re fine at current price if weather and inactives hold steady.

Buy up to: −11

−11 Sell down to: −9.5

−9.5 Alt options: Alabama 1H −6; Vanderbilt TT Under if you expect a conservative Tide script

If Saturday reports stay quiet, Alabama should control the game script and field position. If a late injury pops or wind kicks up, expect spreads to wobble around the key of 10 and the total to settle closer to the opener.

