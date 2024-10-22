UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction: Will Bulldogs continue to dominate Miners?

The UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech matchup will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Joe Aillet Stadium. Will the Bulldogs cover as a 6-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Louisiana?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UTEP Miners (+6) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (-6); o/u 50

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

TV: CBSSN

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Public Betting: Bettors Backing SHSU

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Louisiana Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Locklear called on to start against FIU

Skyler Locklear ended up starting Wednesday against FIU after Cade McConnell (undisclosed) was ruled out hours before the game. He went 14-for-23 for 161 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Locklear also ran for 12 yards and a touchdown. Locklear was able to lead the Miners to a win, their first of the season. He hasn’t been any worse than McConnell, so there is no reason for UTEP to rush him back if he’s injured with a game coming up Tuesday against La Tech.

Bullock throws two touchdowns in OT loss

Evan Bullock went 22-for-41 for 225 yards and two touchdowns versus NMSU on Tuesday. When you turn to a redshirt freshman at quarterback, you are willing to accept some ups and downs. Bullock has thrown for eight touchdowns and has zero picks, but there are flaws. Completing only 53.7 percent of your passes in a game is not ideal, and Bullock has also taken quite a few sacks, including five in this matchup.

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Texas El Paso is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Louisiana Tech

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Texas El Paso’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Texas El Paso

Louisiana Tech is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Texas El Paso

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction

Take LA Tech. Both of these teams stink but Louisiana Tech has had more head-to-head success so I’ll lean on the Bulldogs. They’re 9-1 in their last 10 meetings with the Miners, who have dropped nine out of their last 10 games overall. They did pick up a win over lowly Florida International last Saturday, but that snapped a long losing streak. UTEP is one of the worst teams in the nation. They’re 130th in offensive efficiency and 101 in defensive efficiency. Louisiana Tech isn’t much better (122nd offensive efficiency; 89th in defensive efficiency), but the Bulldogs are home and they’ve owned UTEP in previous meetings.

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -6