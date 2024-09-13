Utah vs. Utah State: Do the Aggies keep this one close?

The Utah Utes will travel to Logan to take on the Aggies. Are the Utes a good bet to cover as 18.0-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Utah vs. Utah State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

157 Utah (-18.0) at 158 Utah State (+18.0); o/u 43.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Utah vs. Utah State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Utah State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utah won their second game 23-12 against Baylor last Saturday. Cam Rising is not expected to play against the Aggies on Saturday. Isaac Wilson is in line to make his first career start.

Utah State Aggies Game Notes

The Aggies dropped to 1-1 after losing to USC by 48 points on September 7th. Not much went right for Utah State on either side of the ball, however Rahsul Faison ran for 54 yards on 9 attempts. The Aggies look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Utah vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Utah is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Aggies are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Utah is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games.

Utah vs. Utah State BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Aggies. Utah State is not going to be a fun team to back after their 48-0 loss against USC last week. The only thing we have going for us is it appears Cam Rising could be limited or unavailable for the Utes. Bryson Barnes for Utah State is a revenge spot playing against his old school, I believe we see him play well here. Utah State is the play.

Utah vs. Utah State Prediction: Utah State +18