Utah vs. Oklahoma State: Who remains undefeated?

The Utah Utes will travel to Stillwater to take on the Cowboys. Are the Cowboys a good bet to cover as 2.0-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Utah vs. Oklahoma State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

379 Utah (+2.0) at 380 Oklahoma State (-2.0); o/u 52.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

TV: FOX

Utah vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Utah. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utah won their third game of the season 38-21 against Utah State last Saturday. Cam Rising is expected to start against the Cowboys after missing last week against Utah State.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

The Cowboys moved to 3-0 after beating Tulsa by 35 points last weekend. Alan Bowman had his best game of the season, throwing for 396 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Cowboys host the #12 Utah Utes on Saturday.

Utah vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Utah is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Oklahoma State is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Utah is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.

Utah vs. Oklahoma State BETTING PREDICTION

Take Utah. This should be a great game, but I ultimately, have more trust in the Utes and Cam Rising than the Cowboys and Bowman. Rising is expected to be back under center after missing last weekend. I think Utah will be able to slow down Gordon for the Cowboys and find a way to win or at least cover on the road.

Utah vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: Utah +2