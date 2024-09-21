Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Utah vs. Oklahoma State: Who remains undefeated?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Utah vs. Oklahoma State

    The Utah Utes will travel to Stillwater to take on the Cowboys. Are the Cowboys a good bet to cover as 2.0-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Utah vs. Oklahoma State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    379 Utah (+2.0) at 380 Oklahoma State (-2.0); o/u 52.5

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

    Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

    TV: FOX

    Utah vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Utah. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Utah Utes Game Notes

    Utah won their third game of the season 38-21 against Utah State last Saturday. Cam Rising is expected to start against the Cowboys after missing last week against Utah State.

    Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

    The Cowboys moved to 3-0 after beating Tulsa by 35 points last weekend. Alan Bowman had his best game of the season, throwing for 396 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Cowboys host the #12 Utah Utes on Saturday.

    Utah is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Oklahoma State is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    Utah is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.

    Utah vs. Oklahoma State BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Utah. This should be a great game, but I ultimately, have more trust in the Utes and Cam Rising than the Cowboys and Bowman. Rising is expected to be back under center after missing last weekend. I think Utah will be able to slow down Gordon for the Cowboys and find a way to win or at least cover on the road.

    Utah vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: Utah +2

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com