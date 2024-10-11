Utah vs. Arizona State: Cameron Rising Returns

The red hot Arizona State Sun Devils will host the Utah Utes on Friday night. Both teams enter this matchup with 4-1 records. The Utes will look to bounce back after a 23-10 home loss to Arizona two weeks ago. The Sun Devils pulled out a 35-31 win over Kansas last week. The Utes will be 5.5 point road favorites and this Utah vs. Arizona State game kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Utah Utes (-5.5) at Arizona State Sun Devils (+5.5) o/u 46.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 11, 2024

Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Utes

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Utah. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Utah Utes

The Utes started off their season with 4 straight wins before losing to Arizona two weeks ago 23-10. Isaac Wilson completed 20 of his 40 pass attempts for 280 yards. He added a touchdown and 2 interceptions. Good news for Utah, star quarterback Cameron Rising is believed to be returning to the starting lineup for the first time since hurting his hand in week 2. In the game and a half Rising has played this season, he has completed 62% of his passes for 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. This will no doubt make the Utes offense better, with freshman Isaac Wilson throwing 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his time leading the offense. The only question is can Cameron Rising stay healthy?

Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils were not expected to be much this season, with sportsbooks setting their win total at just 4.5. They currently sit with a 4-1 record through the first 5 games. They haven’t been blowing out many teams in their wins, but they have made the plays that count late in games to pull out the victory. Last week it was a 35-31 win over Kansas. Sam Leavitt and Cam Skattebo led a 75 yard drive in the final 2 minutes to score the game winning touchdown. Leavitt finished with 157 pass yards for 4 touchdowns and an interception. He also added 77 yards on the ground. Star running back Skattebo had 182 yards rushing for one touchdown.

Utah vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Utah is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Arizona State

The UNDER is 6-1 in Utah’s last 7 games

Arizona State is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Arizona State’s last 6 home games

Utah vs. Arizona State Prediction:

I like the Utes to cover the 5.5 point spread on Friday night. Utah had a bye last week and has had 2 weeks to prepare and get healthy for this matchup. Isaac Wilson was able to do enough to win Utah some games but having Cameron Rising back is a massive boost for this team with his experience and ability in the pass game. On defense they are 22nd in the country allowing 18.8 points per game. That includes 12 to Baylor, 19 to Oklahoma State, and 23 to Arizona last week. They are 34th in the country in rushing yards allowed to opponents per game. The Sun Devils offense lives and dies by running back Cam Skattebo who is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season. I think a tough and physical Utah defense should be able to slow down the Arizona State rush attack and Cameron Rising should give the offense the boost they need to cover this spread.

Utah vs. Arizona State Prediction: Utah -5.5