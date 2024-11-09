Utah State vs. Washington State Prediction: Will Cougars cover big spread?

No. 21 Washington State hopes to stay in the top-25 when it hosts 2-6 Utah State at 10:30 p.m. ET. While the Aggies have no chance of pulling off the upset tonight in Pullman, WA, will they at least cover as a sizable underdog? Read on for our Utah State vs. Washington State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Utah State Aggies (+20.5) at Washington State Cougars (-20.5); o/u 70

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Gesa Field, Pullman, WA

TV: The CW Network

Utah State vs. Washington State Public Betting: Bettors Love Cougars

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Washington State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Petras has modest day vs. Wyoming

Spencer Petras was 25-for-39 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 27-25 victory over Wyoming. Petras was held below 200 yards for the first time since an injury-shortened outing in Week 1, though the senior did complete multiple touchdown passes in a fifth straight game. Overall, Petras has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,825 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He’ll take on Washington State on the road in Week 11 following a bye.

Mateer spurs comeback in 4th quarter

John Mateer completed 19 of 27 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 29-26 win against San Diego State. He also had 21 rushes for 42 yards with two touchdowns. Mateer registered two touchdowns in the final quarter to push the Cougars for the win. The redshirt sophomore continues his breakout season with a total of 2,728 yards and 28 total touchdowns. After the bye this weekend, Mateer is primed for another big game against Utah State on Nov. 9. The Aggies defense is near the bottom in the country against both the pass and run.

Utah State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah State’s last 6 games

Utah State is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games

Washington State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Washington State is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Utah State vs. Washington State Prediction

Take Washington State. This a letdown spot for the Cougars but the Aggies just aren’t very good. They did beat Wyoming 27-25 a week ago, but even then they didn’t cover as a 2.5-point road favorite. They also lost by five to New Mexico as a 1-point favorite and barely covered against UNLV despite surrendering 50 points. They’ve failed to cover in four out of their last five games entering play tonight.

Meanwhile, the Cougars have covered in two out of their last three games overall. They had a tough time with San Diego State a week ago as a 17-point road favorite but perhaps they got their lackluster performance out of their system.

Utah State vs. Washington State Prediction: OVER 70