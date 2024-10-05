Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Utah State vs. Boise State: Will the Broncos Roll?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Utah State vs. Boise State

    The Utah State Aggies will travel to Boise to take on the Broncos. Are the Broncos a smart bet to cover as 27.0-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Utah State vs. Boise State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    355 Utah State (+27.0) at 356 Boise State (-27.0); o/u 66.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

    Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Utah State vs. Boise State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Utah State Aggies Game Notes

    Utah State dropped to 1-3 after losing to Temple by 16 points last Saturday. Rahsul Faison had nice game on the ground rushing for 148 yards on 27 attempts. The Aggies look to snap a three-game skid on Saturday.

    Boise State Broncos Game Notes

    The Broncos improved to 3-1, defeating Washington State by a score of 45-24 on September 28th. Ashton Jeanty continued his massive season, rushing 259 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Boise looks for their third consecutive victory on Saturday night as they host Utah State.

    Utah State vs. Boise State BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Boise. The Broncos have the best running back in college football and he is going to have a monster day. Utah State struggles to score at times, while the defense will get worn down having to be on the field a bunch. Boise covers this big number.  

    Utah State vs. Boise State Prediction: Boise State -27

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com