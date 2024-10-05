Utah State vs. Boise State: Will the Broncos Roll?

The Utah State Aggies will travel to Boise to take on the Broncos. Are the Broncos a smart bet to cover as 27.0-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Utah State vs. Boise State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

355 Utah State (+27.0) at 356 Boise State (-27.0); o/u 66.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

TV: Fox Sports 2

Utah State vs. Boise State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Utah State Aggies Game Notes

Utah State dropped to 1-3 after losing to Temple by 16 points last Saturday. Rahsul Faison had nice game on the ground rushing for 148 yards on 27 attempts. The Aggies look to snap a three-game skid on Saturday.

Boise State Broncos Game Notes

The Broncos improved to 3-1, defeating Washington State by a score of 45-24 on September 28th. Ashton Jeanty continued his massive season, rushing 259 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Boise looks for their third consecutive victory on Saturday night as they host Utah State.

Utah State vs. Boise State BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boise. The Broncos have the best running back in college football and he is going to have a monster day. Utah State struggles to score at times, while the defense will get worn down having to be on the field a bunch. Boise covers this big number.

Utah State vs. Boise State Prediction: Boise State -27