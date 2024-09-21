USC vs. Michigan CFB Prediction: Can Trojans earn first Big Ten win?

Number 11 USC heads to Ann Arbor to face #18 Michigan at 3:30 PM ET on CBS on Saturday. Can the Trojans cover the 4.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our USC vs. Michigan betting prediction.

USC is 2-0 straight up this season and 2-0 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Michigan is 2-1 straight up this season and 0-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Fresno State, and their only loss came against Texas.

USC vs. Michigan Matchup & Betting Odds

387 USC Trojans (-4.5) at 388 Michigan Wolverines (+4.5); o/u 44.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: CBS

USC vs. Michigan Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on USC. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

USC Trojans Game Notes

Trojans tight end Walter Matthews and linebacker Mason Cobb are both listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries for Saturday’s road tilt with the Wolverines. Matthews is a freshman who was a four-star prospect out of Hiram, Georgia. Cobb is a senior who is listed as USC’s starting weak-side linebacker.

It’s worth noting that Mason Cobb recorded 7 total tackles and an interception in the Trojans’ Week 1 win over LSU earlier this month. If Cobb can’t play, USC will likely turn to 6’6” senior linebacker Eric Gentry. Gentry had 7 total tackles and a sack in his team’s 48-0 win over Utah State on September 7th.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle is questionable to play on Saturday with a UCL injury that he suffered last season. Michigan has named junior dual-threat QB Alex Orji the starter for Saturday’s game. He replaces senior Davis Warren who had recorded a QBR of 35.2 in 3 starts this season.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, linebacker Micah Pollard, running back Jordan Marshall, defensive back Jaden Mangham, and wide receiver Tyler Morris are all listed as questionable to play with undisclosed injuries. Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore will miss Saturday’s contest and much of the 2024 season with a significant knee injury.

USC vs. Michigan Betting Trends

USC is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Trojans are 7-6 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2020 season.

Michigan is 0-3 ATS this season.

Michigan is 3-4 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2014 season.

USC vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

These are two teams heading in completely different directions. USC is 2-0 this season and 2-0 against the spread. To wit, the Trojans earned a terrific non-conference win over LSU at a neutral site in Week 1 then smoked Utah State 48-0 in Week 2. They are coming off of a bye and look every bit the part of a top-10 team in the country.

Texas came into Ann Arbor and dusted Michigan in Week 2. The Wolverines lost 31-12 at home in a game that wasn’t ever really that close. Next, Michigan only beat Arkansas State by 10 points last weekend. What’s worse, Michigan’s quarterback Davis Warren threw 3 interceptions in that game. He played so badly that he got benched for this week’s contest.

Now the Wolverines are turning to junior Alex Orji at quarterback who has thrown 7 career college passes. He’ll be facing a USC defense that ranks 14th in points per game and 16th in points per play this season. This was always going to be a transitional year for the Wolverines, and I think we see how difficult that can be on Saturday. I’m laying the points with the Trojans on the road.