USC vs. LSU CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Number 23 USC and number 13 LSU both head to Las Vegas to face each other at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Tigers cover the 4.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our USC vs. LSU betting prediction.

USC went 8-5 straight up last season and 4-9 against the spread. Their best win came against Louisville and their worst loss came against UCLA.

LSU went 10-3 straight up last season and 8-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Missouri, and their worst loss came against Ole Miss.

USC vs. LSU Matchup & Betting Odds

218 USC Trojans (+4.5) vs. 217 LSU Tigers (-4.5); o/u 64.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC/ESPN+

USC vs. LSU Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

USC Trojans Game Notes

USC will start Los Angeles native Miller Moss at quarterback on Sunday. He started in the Trojans’ Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville last season and looked great. In that game, Moss completed 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Miller Moss could be in for a big year with a full offseason as the starter under his belt.

The Trojans’ starting running back will be Mississippi State transfer Woody Marks. Last year for the Bulldogs, Marks ran for 573 yards and 4 touchdowns and racked up 167 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Marks should see 10+ carries against LSU on Sunday.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton is questionable to play on Sunday due to a bone bruise on his ankle. He tested his mobility and wore pads for Wednesday’s practice and he’s “making good progress” according to Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. Hilton caught 13 passes for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns last year.

Tigers starting right guard Miles Frazier had been dealing with an ankle injury, but he’s listed as probable to play against the Trojans on Sunday. Frazier is one of two seniors along LSU’s first-string offensive line, and 2024 will be his third year as a starter for the Bayou Bengals.

USC vs. LSU Betting Trends

USC is 3-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

The Trojans are 5-3 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

LSU is 1-5 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2021 season.

LSU is 6-9 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2021 season.

USC vs. LSU Betting Prediction

This game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It is technically a neutral-site game, but Las Vegas is much closer to Los Angeles, where USC plays its games than it is to Baton Rouge, the home of LSU. The crowd may be slightly skewed toward USC, but LSU fans have been known to travel well.

The Tigers have struggled out of the gate in the past few seasons. LSU hasn’t won their opening game since 2019. The Tigers lost to Mississippi State to open the COVID-shortened 2020 season and dropped a game at UCLA to open the 2021 season. Then the Tigers lost to Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons. What’s worse, LSU’s pass defense was ranked 121st in the country last season out of 130+ FBS teams. While the Tigers’ pass defense might be better this year, I can’t trust them against a Lincoln Riley-led offense in the first game of the year. I’m taking USC and the points in Las Vegas on Sunday night.