UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction: Can The Rebels Get Revenge?

The UNLV Rebels head to Boise Idaho to take on the Broncos on Friday night in the Mountain West Championship game. The Rebels finished off the regular season with a 10-2 record, including a 6-1 record in conference play. Boise State finished up with an 11-1 record and undefeated in conference games. They are currently 4.5 point favorites on their home field and this UNLV vs. Boise State prediction kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UNLV Rebels (+4.5) at Boise State Broncos (-4.5) o/u 57.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 6, 2024

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Broncos

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UNLV Rebels

The Rebels have won four straight games, with the latest being a 38-14 victory over Nevada. Hajj-Malik Williams completed 14 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Jai’Den Thomas led the rush attack with 135 yards and a touchdown. The defense had an interception, a fumble recovery, 6 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Boise State Broncos

The Broncos of Boise State have now won 10 straight games following their loss to Oregon, with the latest being a 34-18 victory over Oregon State last week. Maddex Madsen completed 17 of 33 pass attempts for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Jeanty had 37 rushes for 226 yards and a touchdown. He also lost a fumble on the Oregon State 8 yard line. The defense could not force a turnover and had just two sacks on the day.

UNLV vs. Boise State Betting Trends

UNLV is 7-5 ATS in their last 12 games

UNLV is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 road games

Boise State is 6-5-1 ATS in their last 12 games

Boise State is 3-3 ATS in their last 6 home games

UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction:

Boise State won the first game between these two 29-24 in Las Vegas. The Broncos ended that game with an 8 minute drive. UNLV actually played very well against Jeanty, holding him to a season low of 3.9 yards per carry. The Rebels also missed a field goal and threw an interception on their own side of the field that led to a touchdown.

Take UNLV to cover the 4.5 point spread on Friday night. They are playing well right now with three straight wins by double digits. Hajj-Malik Williams has been great since taking over the Rebels offense, with 17 touchdowns to 4 interceptions, and 5.9 yards per carry with 9 rushing touchdowns. On top of that, Jai’den Thomas has rushed for 100+ in 3 of their last 4 games and brings another threat on the ground. Both teams have very good rushing defenses, with UNLV ranking 15th and Boise State ranking 18th in opponent yards per carry. However UNLV has a way better defense against the pass. The Rebels rank 35th in opponent yards per pass attempt while the Broncos rank 98th. UNLV should be able to keep this one close.

UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction: UNLV +4.5