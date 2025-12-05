UNLV vs. Boise State Picks: Mountain West Championship Odds

UNLV will take on Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday night. There aren’t any college football playoff dynamics at play in this one, but we’ve got football nonetheless. Read on for our UNLV vs. Boise State picks and preview for odds, a final score projection and more.

UNLV vs. Boise State — Game Day Information

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025 .

Kickoff (ET): 8:00 PM ET (6:00 PM MT).

Venue: Albertsons Stadium — Boise, Idaho (Boise State home).

TV / Streaming: FOX (national broadcast; streaming via FOX Sports/FOX platforms).

UNLV vs. Boise State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML UNLV +4.5 58 +180 Boise State -4.5 58 -218

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current UNLV 78% +3.5 +4.5 Boise State 22% -3.5 -4.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

UNLV vs. Boise State Injury Report

Boise State’s injury board shows some questionable tags and depth concerns on the defensive front and at receiver, but no season-ending surprises that would entirely remove the Broncos’ primary playmakers from the game. That depth question, however, is something to watch in later downs when rotation matters.

UNLV’s injury status similarly includes a handful of game-time decisions, with a couple of backups and special-teams contributors listed as questionable. Importantly, UNLV’s offensive leaders are generally cleared in the latest reporting, which suggests the Rebels will have their top playmakers available to keep the score close — even if Boise State has the edge in key matchups up front.

UNLV vs. Boise State Picks

The market currently shows Boise State as a favorite in the neighborhood of -4.5, and I like the Broncos to cover for three main reasons: home-field leverage, matchup advantages up front, and situational coaching that favors a controlled margin rather than a runaway game.

Home-field and environment: Albertsons Stadium is a tough place for visitors late in the year — Boise’s crowd and familiarity with the unique surface and weather conditions help them win the close, late-possession moments that swing spreads in single-score games. That edge is worth roughly a field-goal to a touchdown in tight championship spots. Matchup and personnel: Boise State’s defensive efficiency and situational play (red-zone defense, third-down stops) have been a season-long strength; paired with a healthy or near-healthy quarterback situation and a balanced rushing attack, that profile fits the classic cover scenario when you’re favored by fewer than a touchdown. UNLV will move the ball at times — their offense has produced points — but Boise State’s ability to limit explosive plays and control the line of scrimmage in pivotal sequences should tilt the late-game margin slightly toward the Broncos. Injury and rotation context: Neither side shows catastrophic injury losses to primary scorers on the pooled reports, but Boise’s depth advantage in key rotational spots (especially on defense) is the difference maker when possessions drop in the fourth quarter. That depth helps Boise sustain drives and keep drives alive defensively, which is exactly the kind of edge that turns a very close spread into a cover at home.

Projected final score: Boise State 31 — UNLV 24

