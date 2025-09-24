UMass at Missouri Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

UMass at Missouri headlines Saturday night in Columbia (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU). This UMass at Missouri preview stacks opening odds vs. current odds (openers from market consensus; live board from Bovada/FanDuel), plus public betting, key injuries, weather, three sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and visit the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot — UMass at Missouri

Matchup: UMass Minutemen at No. 20 Missouri Tigers

UMass Minutemen at No. 20 Missouri Tigers Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Venue: Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)

Opening Odds — UMass vs Missouri odds

Spread: Missouri −42.5

Missouri −42.5 Moneyline: Missouri −9900 / UMass +1300

Missouri −9900 / UMass +1300 Total: 54.5

54.5 Notes: Books opened near four TDs with a mid-50s total; early market respected Missouri power rating.

Current Odds — UMass at Missouri (open → now)

Spread: Missouri −44.5 (−105 to −114) / UMass +44.5 (−115 to −106)

Missouri −44.5 (−105 to −114) / UMass +44.5 (−115 to −106) Moneyline: Not widely offered at major books due to extreme price (check day-of for any postings)

Not widely offered at major books due to extreme price (check day-of for any postings) Total: 56.0 to 56.5 (market split; 56.0 at Bovada, 56.5 at FanDuel)

56.0 to 56.5 (market split; 56.0 at Bovada, 56.5 at FanDuel) Move note: Spread ticked from −42.5 to −44.5; total nudged from 54.5 to 56.0–56.5.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Majority on Missouri at −44.5.

Majority on Missouri at −44.5. Money % (Spread): Sharper money waits for +45 or +45.5 to hit UMass; little appetite to lay > −45.

Sharper money waits for +45 or +45.5 to hit UMass; little appetite to lay > −45. Total market: Slight Over lean at 56.0; Under interest appears if 57+ shows late.

Injuries & Weather

UMass: No new major injury designations; monitor Friday participation report.

No new major injury designations; monitor Friday participation report. Missouri: Core offensive starters intact; secondary rotations worth a Saturday a.m. check.

Core offensive starters intact; secondary rotations worth a Saturday a.m. check. Weather: Mid-70s, light wind, dry — neutral scoring environment.

Trends That Matter

Missouri 4–0 SU entering Week 5; market has pushed toward −44.5.

UMass road splits struggle vs Power-conference fronts; back-door variance rises beyond +45.

Totals at Mizzou have leaned Over in recent home wins; weather looks favorable.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Under 56.5 — prefer 56.5 or better given late-game blowout scripts.

Buy up to: Under 57 (−115 max)

Under 57 (−115 max) Sell down to: Under 55.5 (smaller stake)

Under 55.5 (smaller stake) Alt options: Missouri −44.5 only if ≤ −44.5; UMass +45.5 or better for dog entry.

