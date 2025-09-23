CFB Week 5 Opening Odds & Early Lines (Market Notes

Here’s your live look at CFB Week 5 opening odds and where those numbers sit now — spreads, moneylines, totals, and quick market notes for all weekday games plus every AP Top-25 game on Saturday. We’ll keep this updated as prices move. For added context, track CFB public betting trends and browse our College Football hub.

If you’re scanning for edges, bookmark this page for CFB Week 5 opening odds movement and a side-by-side with current numbers. It’s built to mirror our NFL format and highlight key-number shifts for College Football Week 5 early lines.

Opening Lines — CFB Week 5 Opening Odds

Thursday (CFB Week 5 opening odds) — Thu, Sept. 25

Army at East Carolina — 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Spread: ECU −5.5 | Moneyline: ARMY +180 / ECU −196 | Total: 53

Market note: Opened in the −5 band; modest total action at 53.

Friday (College Football Week 5 early lines) — Fri, Sept. 26

No. 8 Florida State at Virginia — 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Spread: FSU −7 | Moneyline: FSU −260 / UVA +210 | Total: 58

Market note: Books tested 7.5 on release; resistance near the key.

Spread: TCU −2.5 | Total: 54.5

Market note: Short road-favorite opener; totals mid-50s.

Saturday Early — Sat, Sept. 27 (Noon) • CFB Week 5 opening odds

No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois — 12:00 (FOX)

Spread: USC −6.5 | Moneyline: USC −222 / ILL +180 | Total: 59.5–60.5

Market note: Trojans took first move as road chalk; opener near 6.5/60.

Spread: GT −14 to −16 | Moneyline: ~GT −580 / WF +420 | Total: ~54

Market note: One-way opener toward Jackets.

Saturday Mid-Afternoon — Sat, Sept. 27 (3:30–4:30) • College Football Week 5 early lines

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 24 Washington — 3:30 (CBS/Paramount+)

Spread: OSU −9.5 to −10 | Total: 51.5–52.5

Market note: Buckeyes posted near double-digits on release.

Spread: Ole Miss −2 to −2.5 | Total: 55.5

Market note: Rebels opened small favorite despite rank.

Spread: A&M −7 (some −7.5) | Total: 51.5–53.5

Market note: TD-plus at Kyle Field on open.

Spread: Indiana −6.5 to −7 | Total: high-40s

Market note: Road-chalk opener for Hoosiers.

Saturday Late Afternoon — Sat, Sept. 27 (4:15) • CFB Week 5 opening odds

No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State — 4:15 (SEC Network)

Spread: TENN −9.5 | Total: ~62.5

Market note: Initial high-total opener.

Saturday Primetime — Sat, Sept. 27 (7:00–7:30) • College Football Week 5 early lines

Arizona at No. 14 Iowa State — 7:00 (ESPN)

Spread: ISU −6.5 | Total: 49.5–50.5

Market note: Market forming; watch limits Thursday.

Spread: PSU −3.5 | Moneyline: PSU −165 to −175 / ORE +140 to +148 | Total: 52.5

Market note: Open pinned to −3.5 with ML shade to PSU.

Spread: UGA −4 to −4.5 | Total: ~53.5

Market note: Opened above −4; toggles around 4/3.5.

Spread: MIZZ −42.5 | Total: 54.5–55.5

Market note: Big-chalk opener held.

Saturday Late Night — Sat, Sept. 27 (10:15) • CFB Week 5 opening odds

No. 25 BYU at Colorado — 10:15 (ESPN)

Spread: BYU −5.5 to −6.5 | Total: 46.5–47.5

Market note: Cougars opened clear road favorite.

Current Numbers — Live Board vs CFB Week 5 Opening Odds

Thursday — Thu, Sept. 25 (current vs opening)

Army at East Carolina — 7:30 (ESPN)

Spread: ECU −5.5 | Moneyline: ARMY +180 / ECU −196 | Total: 53

Move: Holding opener band; modest total action only.

Friday — Fri, Sept. 26 (current vs opening)

No. 8 Florida State at Virginia — 7:00 (ESPN)

Spread: FSU −7.5 | ML: FSU −290 / UVA +235 | Total: 57.5–58

Move: Noles nudged to −7.5; total trimmed a tick.

Spread: TCU −2.5 | Total: 54.5–55.5

Move: Side steady; Over interest up ~1 point.

Saturday Early — Sat, Sept. 27 (current vs opening)

No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois — 12:00 (FOX)

Spread: USC −2.5 to −4.5 | ML: USC −134 to −200 / ILL +112 to +165 | Total: 58.5–59.5

Move: USC support off the open; total trimmed off 60.

Spread: GT −13.5 to −16 | Total: 52.5–53.5

Move: Open largely held; one-way favorite interest.

Saturday Mid-Afternoon — Sat, Sept. 27 (current vs opening)

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 24 Washington — 3:30 (CBS/Paramount+)

Spread: OSU −8.5 to −10.5 | Total: 51.5–52.5

Move: Upward pressure toward −10/−10.5 after early buyback.

Spread: Ole Miss −2 to −2.5 | Total: ~55.5

Move: Largely stable; narrative mismatch persists.

Spread: A&M −6.5 to −7.5 | Total: ~52.5

Move: Small Aggie buy from the TD.

Spread: IU −6.5 to −7.5 | Total: ~48.5

Move: Road favorite inching toward full 7.

Saturday Late Afternoon — Sat, Sept. 27 (current vs opening)

No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State — 4:15 (SEC Network)

Spread: TENN −8.5 to −9.5 | Total: ~62.5

Move: Dipped to 8.5 briefly, back toward 9.

Saturday Primetime — Sat, Sept. 27 (current vs opening)

Arizona at No. 14 Iowa State — 7:00 (ESPN)

Spread: ISU −6.5 | Total: 49.5–50.5

Move: Market steady; clarity as limits rise.

Spread: PSU −3.5 | ML: PSU −165 to −175 / ORE +140 to +148 | Total: 52.5

Move: Sticky at −3.5; ML shade to PSU.

Spread: UGA −3 to −3.5 | ML: UGA −150 to −160 / BAMA +130 to +145 | Total: 52.5–53.5

Move: Drifted down from −4.5 open; toggling 3.5/4.

Spread: MIZZ −43.5 to −44.5 | Total: 56–56.5

Move: Big chalk holding; light Over ticks.

Saturday Late Night — Sat, Sept. 27 (current vs opening)

No. 25 BYU at Colorado — 10:15 (ESPN)

Spread: BYU −6 to −6.5 | ML: BYU −235 / COLO +190 | Total: 47–47.5

Move: Holding the opener band; total toggling mid-40s.

