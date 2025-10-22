UCLA vs Indiana Prediction: Will Bruins cover another big spread?

UCLA enters this matchup as a heavy underdog against No. 3 Indiana. Despite a strong recent performance, the Bruins face a formidable challenge in Memorial Stadium. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown to guide your betting decisions.
Game Details
-
Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
-
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT)
-
Location: Memorial Stadium — Bloomington, IN
-
TV: FOX
-
Weather: Clear skies with temperatures around 53°F
UCLA vs Indiana Betting Odds
-
Consensus Spread: Indiana −24.5 to −25.5
-
Total (O/U): 54.5
Injury Report — Key Updates
UCLA
-
N. Davillier (DL): Probable (undisclosed)
-
A. Sanders (DL): Questionable (undisclosed)
-
J. Johnson (CB): Questionable (undisclosed)
Indiana
-
B. Bonds (CB): Out (undisclosed; season-ending)
-
L. Beebe Jr. (RB): Out (leg; season-ending)
-
T. Morris (WR): Out (knee; season-ending)
Note: UCLA’s defensive line depth is a concern, while Indiana’s offensive and defensive units remain largely intact.
Key Storylines
-
UCLA’s Resurgence: After an 0–4 start, UCLA has won three consecutive Big Ten games, showcasing a potent rushing attack averaging 233 yards per game over the last three contests.
-
Indiana’s Dominance: Currently ranked No. 3 nationally, Indiana boasts an undefeated record and a high-powered offense led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has thrown for 1,755 yards and 21 touchdowns.
-
Defensive Concerns: UCLA’s defensive line faces challenges with key injuries, potentially impacting their ability to contain Indiana’s explosive offense.
Prediction — The Confident Call
Bet: Indiana −24.5
Rationale:
-
Offensive Firepower: Indiana’s offense is averaging over 30 points per game, with Mendoza’s leadership at the helm.
-
Defensive Depth: Despite the loss of a key cornerback, Indiana’s defense remains formidable.
-
UCLA’s Challenges: UCLA’s defensive line injuries may struggle against Indiana’s offensive line, leading to potential breakdowns.
Projected Score: Indiana 42, UCLA 17
