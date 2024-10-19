UCF vs. Iowa State Prediction: What’s the Best Bet?

The UCF Knights will look to get back in the win column when they head to Iowa to take on the Cyclones on Saturday night. The Knights started off the season with 3 straight wins but followed that up with 3 straight losses. The Cyclones remain undefeated on season after a big road win last week. They are currently 13.5 point favorites and this UCF vs. Iowa State matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UCF Knights (+13.5) at Iowa State Cyclones (-13.5) o/u 50.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: FS1

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cyclones

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UCF Knights

The Knights have struggled to get much going the last few games, losing three straight. The latest was a 19-13 loss to Cincinnati last week. Sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown got the start for the first time this season. He completed 13 of his 20 pass attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown. Brown was sacked 4 times but also managed 84 yards on 16 carries. RJ Harvey played well, gaining 5.5 yards per carry. Johnny Richardson didn’t fare as well, losing two fumbles. The defense had 2 interceptions on the day. Jacurri Brown is set to start again this Saturday night.

Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones remain unblemished on the season after taking down West Virginia last week 28-16. Rocco Becht continues to play well, completing 18 of 26 pass attempts for 265 yards and a touchdown. Carson Hansen had a huge game on the ground, taking 20 carries for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns. Iowa State went up against dual threat QB Garrett Greene in this matchup. Greene completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for a touchdown and 2 interceptions. He also had 87 yards on 10 carries.

UCF vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

UCF is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games

The UNDER is 4-1 in UCF’s last 5 road games

Iowa State is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 7-5 in Iowa State’s last 12 games

UCF vs. Iowa State Prediction:

Take UCF to cover the 13.5 point spread in this one. Iowa State has a great overall defense but they do struggle more against the run. They allow 4.3 yards per rush attempt and 132.8 rush yards per game. UCF averages 230 rush yards per game which is 7th in the country and 4.9 yards per rush attempt. Iowa State played a similar quarterback in Garrett Greene as they will see this week. The dual threat QB in Greene threw for 206 yards and rushed for 87 yards on 10 carries against Iowa State last week. Jacurri Brown threw for 207 yards and rushed for 84 yards in his game last week. I think Brown and RJ Harvey will be able to move the ball enough on the ground and get enough points to cover the spread in this one.

UCF vs. Iowa State Prediction: UCF +13.5