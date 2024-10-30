Tulane vs. Charlotte Prediction: Can Green Wave Win Big on Road?

The Green Wave heads to Charlotte to take on the 49ers in an AAC battle on Thursday night. Tulane has won their last 5 games and head into this matchup with a 6-2 record. Charlotte has lost their last 2 games and now sit at a 3-5 record for the season. The Green Wave are 14.5 point favorites and this Tulane vs. Charlotte matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tulane Green Wave (-14.5) at Charlotte 49ers (+14.5) o/u 55.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 31, 2024

Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing 49ers

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Charlotte. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tulane Green Wave

Following a loss to a ranked Kansas State and a ranked Oklahoma squad, the Green Wave have won their last 5 games. Last week was a 45-37 win over North Texas. Darian Mensah completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added an interception. Makhi Hughes continues to dominate on the ground rushing for 195 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. This is his 3rd straight game with 100+ rushing yards. Defensively, Tulane held North Texas to 3 yards per carry and 449 pass yards on 38 completions. They allowed 3 pass touchdowns and couldn’t bring in an interception but the defense did recover 2 fumbles.

Charlotte 49ers

The 49ers are coming off of 2 straight road losses, with the latest being a 33-28 loss to Memphis. Max Brown started the game and went 4 for 8 for 38 yards and an interception. He was benched at half time and gave way to Deshawn Purdie. Purdie started the 2nd half and completed 5 of his 14 attempts for 152 yards and a touchdown along with an interception. An official starter has yet to be announced for Thursday night’s contest.

Tulane vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Tulane is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 5-3 in Tulane’s last 5 games

Charlotte is 4-4 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Charlotte’s last 6 home games

Tulane vs. Charlotte Prediction:

Take Tulane to cover the 14.5 points on Thursday night. The 49ers will either be starting Max Brown who has completed 49.5% of his passes for 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with a QBR of 23.5 on the season. Or they will be trotting out freshman Deshawn Purdie who has completed 57% of his passes for 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions with a 22.7 QBR. The Charlotte offense is 86th in points per game scoring 23.1 and 96th in yards per game going for 346. They will be going against a defense that allows 25 points per game and that includes giving up 34 points to K State and Oklahoma. The Green Wave is ranked 10th in the country in points per game averaging 39 per game. Charlotte’s defense is giving up 35 points per game, good for 118th in the country, and 115th in opponent yards per rush attempt allowing 5.2 yards. Tulane is hot right now winning their last 5 games and are 6-2 ATS on the season. They should be able to score pretty easily and a struggling Charlotte offense won’t be able to keep up.

Tulane vs. Charlotte Prediction: Tulane -14.5