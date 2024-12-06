Tulane vs. Army Prediction: Are The Black Knights a Live Home Dog?

The Tulane Green Wave head to West Point to take on the Army Black Knights on Friday night in the American Athletic Conference Championship game. Tulane finished up the season with a 9-3 record and 7-1 against conference opponents. The Black Knights are currently sitting with a 10-1 record and undefeated against conference opponents. They are currently 4.5 point dogs on their home field with this Tulane vs. Army matchup set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tulane Green Wave (-4.5) at Army Black Knights (+4.5) o/u 45.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 6, 2024

Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Green Wave

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Tulane. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tulane Green Wave

The Green Wave had won 8 straight games before suffering a 34-24 loss to Memphis last week. Darian Mensah completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 317 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception. Tulane combined for just 57 yards on the ground. The team also lost two fumbles. On defense they could not force a turnover but managed 4 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. They also allowed Memphis 236 rush yards on 48 carries. The week prior, the Green Wave took on Navy, beating them 35-0 and allowing just 2.9 yards per carry.

Army Black Knights

The Black Knights bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 29-24 win over UTSA last week. Bryson Daily completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for 190 yards (all season highs) and a touchdown. He also led the ground attack with 147 yards and two touchdowns. The defense had 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Tulane vs. Army Betting Trends

Tulane is 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games

Tulane is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 away games

Army is 7-4 ATS in their last 11 games

Army is 3-2-1 ATS in their last 6 home games

Tulane vs. Army Prediction:

I’ll take the Black Knights to cover the 4.5 points at home on Friday night. Tulane saw their chances at making the CFP die last week against Memphis. Now they head to West Point in 20 degree temperatures and try to stop a relentless rush attack. I don’t think they’ll be up for it. Army is boasting a top 10 defense that allows just 15.9 points per game so the Green Wave will struggle to score. Tulane has a solid defense ranking 18th in opponent points per game, however they rank 67th against the run allowing 4.3 yards per carry. Memphis took them for 4.9 yards per carry just last week. Bryson Daily has been dominant all season averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 25 touchdowns on the ground. I’ll take the Black Knights to at the very least cover as a dog on their home field on Friday night.

Tulane vs. Army Prediction: Army +4.5