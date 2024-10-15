Troy vs. South Alabama CFB Prediction: Can Jaguars win by 2 TDs?

Troy heads to Mobile to face South Alabama at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2 on Tuesday night. Can the Jaguars cover the 13.5-point spread as home favorites this week? Keep reading for our Troy vs. South Alabama betting prediction.

Troy is 1-5 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their only win came against Florida A&M, and their worst loss came against Texas State.

South Alabama is 2-4 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Appalachian State, and their worst loss came against Arkansas State.

Troy vs. South Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

301 Troy Trojans (+13.5) at 302 South Alabama Jaguars (-13.5); o/u 54.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

TV: ESPN2

Troy vs. South Alabama Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Troy. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Troy Trojans Game Notes

Trojans starting center Eli Russ (undisclosed), starting quarterback Goose Crowder (shoulder), and wide receiver Chris Lewis (leg) have all been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against South Alabama.

In Crowder’s place, Troy will start backup quarterback Tucker Kilcrease. Kilcrease has thrown for 383 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions while completing 57.8% of his passes this season. He started last weekend’s home game against Texas State and posted a QBR of 46.7 in his club’s 38-17 loss.

South Alabama Jaguars Game Notes

Jaguars starting quarterback Gio Lopez is probable to play on Tuesday as he manages a toe injury. Lopez is a 6’0” 220-pound freshman and one of South Alabama’s most dynamic players. In 5 games of action this year, Gio Lopez has thrown for 1,308 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 1 interception, while posting a total QBR of 77.7. Lopez has also run for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. The Madison, Alabama native is third in the Sun Belt Conference with a passer rating of 161.6 on the campaign.

Troy vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Troy is 2-3 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

The Trojans are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

South Alabama is 12-9 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2021 season.

South Alabama is 3-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2022 season.

Troy vs. South Alabama Betting Prediction

Troy is not a good football team. The Trojans are 1-5 straight up in 2024 and they have an average point differential of -13 points per game. That figure ranks 109th in the nation this year. What’s worse, the Trojans haven’t been good at bouncing back after defeats over the past few seasons. Since 2021, Troy is 5-9 ATS after a loss. They lost last Thursday, October 3rd to Texas State 38-17. They will actually have the rest advantage in this contest, but I don’t think that will matter.

South Alabama’s offense is averaging 26.4 points per game, which ranks tied for 63rd in the country this season. That average is dragged down by the Jaguars’ game against LSU where they could only muster 10 points against a superior SEC foe. South Alabama’s offense is averaging 6.2 yards per play this season, which ranks 32nd in the country. For a team to cover a big number like 13.5 points, they need to be able to score points in a hurry and create explosive plays. The Jaguars can do that, and that’s why I’m taking them in this contest. I’m laying the points with South Alabama at home in this one.