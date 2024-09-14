Texas vs. UTSA: Can Longhorns Cover at Home?

The Longhorns head back to Austin after a statement win over the defending champion Michigan Wolverines. They will host the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday night as 35 point favorites. Who will cover the spread when this Texas vs. UTSA match up kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET? Texas has opened the season 2-0 ATS and UTSA 0-2 ATS.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UTSA Roadrunners (+35) at Texas Longhorns (-35); o/u 55.5

7:00 p.m ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Longhorns

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 80% of bets are on Texas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns

Texas went to Ann Arbor and put on a dominating performance against the Michigan Wolverines, winning 31-12. Quinn Ewers became the Heisman front runner after throwing for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns. A balanced mix of running backs rushed for a total of 143 yards on a defense that allowed just 10 points per game last season. The Longhorns defense picked off Davis Warren twice and also forced a fumble. Michigan was only able to rush for 80 yards and scored their only touchdown of the game on their final drive with under 4 minutes left. They head into this Texas vs. UTSA matchup as the 2nd ranked team in the country.

UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA comes into this matchup with a 1-1 record after falling 49-10 to Texas State. Owen McCown started the game and completed 10 of 23 passes for 105 yards. Eddie Lee Marburger took over at halftime and had a little bit more luck, completing 14 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception. A mix of runners combined for just 82 yards. UTSA allowed Texas State to throw for 309 yards and ran for another 195 yards. At the moment it will be Josh McCown who will start off the game under center against the Longhorns.

Texas vs. UTSA Betting Trends

UTSA is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 7-7 in UTSA’s last 14 games

Texas is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games at home

The UNDER is 8-6 in Texas’ last 14 games

Texas vs. UTSA Prediction

Take Texas to cover the 35 point spread in Austin on Saturday night. I see this game going about the same as it did when Texas played Colorado State. Defense shuts out a very poor offense. Quinn Ewers gets a big lead going into the middle of the 3rd quarter. Arch Manning comes in and finishes off the game with a few scoring drives. UTSA just lost by 39 to Texas State in a game where the backup came in at halftime because they were struggling so much to move the ball. Texas doesn’t have another ranked matchup for about a month. This should be a rout in Austin.

Texas vs. UTSA Prediction: Texas -35