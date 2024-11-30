Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Are Aggies a Live Home Dog?

The Aggies of Texas A&M look to bounce back at home against the Texas Longhorns in the renewed Lone Star Showdown. The Aggies are 8-3 on the season. Texas has won 4 straight and enter Saturday with a 10-1 record. They are 5.5 point road favorites and this Texas vs. Texas A&M matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Longhorns (-5.5) at Texas A&M Aggies (+5.5) o/u 48.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 29, 2024

Kyle Field, College Station, TX

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Longhorns

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Texas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have won 4 straight games, with the latest being a 31-14 victory over Kentucky. Quinn Ewers completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Quintrevion Wisner rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown. Texas lost two fumbles on the day. The defense had two interceptions along with 6 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies suffered a heartbreaking 43-41 overtime loss to Auburn last week. They went down 21-0 early on in this one following a missed field goal and an interception but fought all the way back. Marcel Reed completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 297 yards. He also had 3 touchdown passes, an interception, and 66 yards on the ground. The defense had an interception.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Texas is 1-2 ATS on the road this season

The UNDER is 6-4-1 in Texas’ last 11 games

Texas A&M is 5-0 SU in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 5-1 in Texas A&M’s last 6 games

Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction:

Take the Aggies to cover the 5.5 points at home on Saturday night. Texas is 1-2 ATS on the road and 2-5 ATS in conference games this season. Texas A&M enters Saturday with a 5-1 SU record on their home field, including wins over two top 10 opponents. Marcel Reed has played great this season, completing 60% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. He also averages 4.7 yards per carry and has 6 rushing touchdowns. I’ll take the Aggies in a bounce back spot on Kyle Field at night.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Texas A&M +5.5