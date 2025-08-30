Texas vs Ohio State Preview: Which side will emerge victorious in Week 1 clash?

College football’s highest-stakes opener is here: No. 1 Texas kicks off against No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. Arch Manning leads the Longhorns in his electric debut, facing off against defending champs anchored by emerging star Jeremiah Smith. Between playoff vendetta and season-opening points, expect fireworks on both sidelines.

Texas vs. Ohio State Game Details

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: Ohio State –1.5

Ohio State –1.5 Moneyline: Ohio State –122, Texas +102

Ohio State –122, Texas +102 Over/Under: 47.5 total points

News, Notes & Storylines

Rematch of the Year: Texas gets a shot at revenge after Ohio State knocked them out of last year’s playoff semifinal.

Texas gets a shot at revenge after Ohio State knocked them out of last year’s playoff semifinal. Quarterback Spotlight: Arch Manning debuts for the Longhorns, while the Buckeyes counter with Julian Sayin, another blue-chip QB making his first start.

Arch Manning debuts for the Longhorns, while the Buckeyes counter with Julian Sayin, another blue-chip QB making his first start. Elite Weapons: Freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith headlines Ohio State’s offense, while Texas boasts speed and depth at wideout to match.

Freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith headlines Ohio State’s offense, while Texas boasts speed and depth at wideout to match. Hostile Environment: A sold-out Ohio Stadium will make life difficult for Manning in his first road start.

A sold-out Ohio Stadium will make life difficult for Manning in his first road start. Historic Matchup: This is just the fifth-ever meeting between these storied programs, with the series tied 2–2.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Games)

Jan 2025 (Cotton Bowl Semifinal): Ohio State 28, Texas 14

Ohio State 28, Texas 14 2009 Fiesta Bowl: Texas 24, Ohio State 21

Texas 24, Ohio State 21 2005 Regular Season: Texas 25, Ohio State 22

Final Prediction

Texas enters with momentum and hype, but Columbus is one of the toughest venues in college football. Ohio State’s defense and playmakers tip the balance.

Prediction: Ohio State 28, Texas 24

