Texas vs Ohio State Preview & Odds | August 30 Season Opener

The stage is set—No. 1 Texas faces off against No. 3 Ohio State in a Week 1 blockbuster that promises fireworks. This Texas vs Ohio State college football preview gives you everything from betting odds and public betting trends to game-day storyline highlights and a touch of history between these elite programs. With Ohio State defending their title at home and Texas riding the hype of their first-ever No. 1 preseason ranking, kickoff in Columbus just became must-watch TV.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 , kickoff at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Saturday, , kickoff at Location: Ohio Stadium , Columbus, Ohio

, Columbus, Ohio TV/Streaming: FOX

UT vs. OSU Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Texas +2.0 (–110) | Ohio State –2.0 (–110)

Texas +2.0 (–110) | Ohio State –2.0 (–110) Moneyline (Win): Texas — Even / Ohio State –120

Texas — Even / Ohio State –120 Total (O/U): 47.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early public data shows approximately 62% of spread tickets taking Texas +2.5, with even more action on the Over 47.5. Confidence in the Longhorns is high despite them being underdogs at one of college football’s toughest venues.

Check the full public betting trends here: College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Historic hype surrounds Arch Manning , the heir to a legendary QB family, as he debuts as Texas’ full-time starter and leads the No. 1 squad for the first time in school history.

, the heir to a legendary QB family, as he debuts as Texas’ full-time starter and leads the No. 1 squad for the first time in school history. Ohio State marches in as reigning national champions , opening at home with a new quarterback and coordinator alignment under head coach Ryan Day.

, opening at home with a new quarterback and coordinator alignment under head coach Ryan Day. This game is a direct rematch of last season’s Cotton Bowl semifinal , where Ohio State physically dominated Texas. Now, Texas is looking for redemption.

, where Ohio State physically dominated Texas. Now, Texas is looking for redemption. The national spotlight is massive—fans are paying up to $3,000 for tickets, and Columbus has seen explosive travel demand, making this Week 1 feel more like a playoff staging ground.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2025 Season Opener: This matchup marks their fourth-ever meeting , including last season’s CFP semifinal.

This matchup marks their , including last season’s CFP semifinal. 2009 Fiesta Bowl: Texas edged Ohio State in a thrilling late-game comeback, winning 24–21.

Texas edged Ohio State in a thrilling late-game comeback, winning 24–21. 2006 Regular Season: Ohio State bested Texas in a defensive slugfest at Ohio Stadium.

Texas vs. Ohio State Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Ohio State is 5–1 ATS in its last six games; Texas is 5–0 straight-up in its last five openers.

Ohio State is 5–1 ATS in its last six games; Texas is 5–0 straight-up in its last five openers. O/U (Totals): The Over has hit in 74% of public tickets so far—fans expect offense.

The Over has hit in 74% of public tickets so far—fans expect offense. Public Betting: A majority of bettors are backing Texas with the points.

A majority of bettors are backing Texas with the points. Line Movement: The line opened at Texas +3, has shifted to +2, and even flirted with pick ’em territory early in the week.

Final Thoughts

The reigning champs—Ohio State—are slight favorites, but Texas opens as the rare top-ranked underdog, making the intrigue even higher. Manning’s debut under center adds narrative weight, and Buckeyes’ home-field advantage cements this as a strategic chess match.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Texas +2 looks sharp—historical games indicate public love for underdogs in Week 1 marquee matchups.

Texas +2 looks sharp—historical games indicate public love for underdogs in Week 1 marquee matchups. Total: With both teams likely to keep pace, the Over 47.5 seems plausible, though defenses early in the year can surprise.

Want to act on your picks?

Take the action now and lock in your bet here:

Click here

Summary Table