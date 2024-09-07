Texas vs. Michigan CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Number 3 Texas heads to Ann Arbor to face #10 Michigan at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FOX. Can the Longhorns cover the 7-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Texas vs. Michigan betting prediction.

Texas is 1-0 straight up this season and 1-0 against the spread. They beat Colorado State last week and have yet to lose a game this season.

Michigan is 1-0 straight up this season and 0-1 against the spread. They defeated Fresno State in Week 1 and have yet to drop a game this year.

Texas vs. Michigan Matchup & Betting Odds

319 Texas Longhorns (-7) at 320 Michigan Wolverines (+7); o/u 42.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FOX

Texas vs. Michigan Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Texas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Texas third-string quarterback Trey Owens (lower body), and backup running backs Christian Clark (Achilles) and CJ Baxter (knee) will all miss Saturday’s game against Michigan and the rest of the season. The biggest loss of the three is Baxter, who ran for 659 yards and 5 touchdown as a freshman member of the Longhorns last season.

Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson played well in his team’s 52-0 win over Colorado State last weekend. In that game, the freshman from Gainesville, FL recorded 10 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Gibson is listed as the backup running back, but could see double-digit carries again against Michigan on Saturday.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Michigan third string quarterback Jack Tuttle (elbow) and reserve wide receiver Joe Taylor (undisclosed) are both listed as questionable to play against Texas this weekend. Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore will sit out Saturday as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland turned in a standout performance in his team’s 30-10 win over Fresno State last Saturday. In that contest, the 6’5” 247-pound junior caught 8 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Loveland had 649 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns last season and should continue to receive a large target-share in Michigan’s offense going forward.

Texas vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Texas is 3-2-1 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of last season.

The Longhorns are 5-2-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Texas is 22-14 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2014 season.

The under is 9-6 in Texas’s games since the start of last season.

Texas vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

Michigan is 10-0 straight up in their last 10 games, but that statistic is likely about to change. The Wolverines won the national title last season, but lost so much on both sides of the ball that they barely resemble the squad that hoisted the national championship trophy last year. Michigan lost their head coach in Jim Harbaugh, their starting quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, their starting running back in Blake Corum, and 11 additional players to the NFL Draft. The Longhorns, on the other hand, have reloaded.

Texas brought back starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff last season. The Longhorns also added former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond through the transfer portal and landed the 6th best recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports.com. Texas went into Tuscaloosa and beat Alabama by double-digits on the road last season. I see no reason why they can’t do the same thing to Michigan on Saturday. I’m laying the points with the Longhorns on the road in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon.