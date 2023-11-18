Texas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Big 12 rivals clash in Ames, IA on Saturday night when Iowa State hosts Texas at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Cyclones cover as 7.5-point home dogs or is there a better bet on the board? Check out betting odds, trends and our Texas vs. Iowa State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

401 Texas Longhorns (-7.5) at 402 Iowa State Cyclones (+7.5); o/u 46.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: ABC

Texas vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 50% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Quinn Ewers was 22-for-33 passing for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 29-26 win versus TCU. Ewers returned from a shoulder injury to record his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season. The Longhorns needed every single one of those yards as TCU made a late rally. Ewers clinched the win on a long pass to Adonai Mitchell. While he’s likely not back to full health, it looks like he’s good to go as Texas is in the driver seat to go to the Big 12 Championship Game. Texas will play at Iowa State next week.

Iowa State Cowboys Game Notes

Rocco Becht was 15-for-23 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 45-13 win against Brigham Young. He also had five rushes for nine yards.

It was smooth sailing for Becht against the Cougars as Iowa State had no problems moving the ball on the road. Becht threw for multiple scores for the fifth time this season. Iowa State could have perhaps the best defense in the conference which makes life easier for Becht. It will not be easy next week as the Cyclones host a great Texas team.

Texas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas’s last 5 games when playing Iowa State

Texas is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Iowa State’s last 5 games when playing Texas

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Iowa State’s last 9 games at home

Texas vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 9-2 in the Longhorns’ last 11 games against Iowa State and has cashed in five straight meetings between these two teams. The under is also 8-3 in the Longhorns’ last 11 games overall and is 4-1 in the Cyclones’ last five home games.

Texas vs. Iowa State Prediction: UNDER 46.5