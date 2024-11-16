Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction: Can Arkansas pull another home upset?

Number 3 Texas heads to Fayetteville to face unranked Arkansas at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on ABC. Can the Longhorns cover the 12.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Texas vs. Arkansas betting prediction.

Texas is 8-1 straight up this season and 6-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Oklahoma and their only loss came against Georgia.

Arkansas is 5-4 straight up this season and 6-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Tennessee and their worst loss came against Oklahoma State.

Texas vs. Arkansas Matchup & Betting Odds

333 Texas Longhorns (-12.5) at 334 Arkansas Razorbacks (+12.5); o/u 57.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Texas vs. Arkansas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Texas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Longhorns defensive end Colton Vasek (undisclosed), running back Velton Gardner (undisclosed), reserve quarterback Trey Owens (lower body), defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (lower body), running back Christian Clark (Achilles), and running back C.J. Baxter (knee) will all sit out Saturday’s road date with the Razorbacks.

Texas linebacker Morice Blackwell is doubtful for this weekend’s game with an undisclosed injury. Blackwell is listed as the team’s backup weak-side linebacker on the depth chart. He has 21 total tackles in 8 games of action this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

Razorbacks starting quarterback Taylen Green (knee), running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (leg), and running back Braylen Russell (leg) are all listed as probable for Saturday’s game against the Longhorns.

Arkansas defensive back Anthony Switzer, defensive lineman Anton Juncaj, kicker Kyle Ramsey, defensive back Selman Bridges, and defensive back Jaylon Braxton are all out with undisclosed injuries this weekend. Switzer has 17 total tackles and Juncaj has 14 total tackles this season.

With Razorbacks kicker Kyle Ramsey sidelined, Arkansas will likely use Matt Shipley to handle extra points and field goals. Shipley is 6 of 8 on field goal tries and 13 of 13 on extra point attempts this year.

Texas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Texas is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Longhorns are 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games against Arkansas.

Arkansas is 10-7 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Arkansas is 9-7 ATS against ranked opponents since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Texas vs. Arkansas Betting Prediction

The Razorbacks will have the rest advantage in this contest. Arkansas last played on November 2nd, and they had a bye this past weekend. Texas played Florida last Saturday at home and won 49-17. Since Sam Pittman became the Razorbacks’ head coach in 2020, Arkansas is 7-4 ATS when playing an opponent with the rest advantage and 7-2 ATS after a bye week. What’s more, Arkansas is 16-10 ATS after a loss and 23-16-1 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2020 season. Texas is nearing the end of a difficult SEC schedule, and it would be easy for them to overlook this Arkansas team. Because of some of the underlying numbers, I’m taking the Razorbacks and the points at home on Saturday afternoon.