Texas A&M vs. Texas Picks: Can Longhorns spoil Aggies’ perfect season?

Rivalry week in Texas doesn’t mess around — history, playoff stakes and hometown pride all collide on one night, creating the kind of game bettors want to get right. This matchup forces bettors to weigh health, line movement, and how each team matches up up front, and those edges are what separate a smart play from a regrettable one. Below you’ll find a focused breakdown — including the latest injury intel and our full Texas A&M vs. Texas Picks analysis — with the data you need to make a clean, confident wager.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Game Day Information

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025.

Kickoff (ET): 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT).

Venue: Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium — Austin, TX.

TV: ABC (national).

Texas A&M vs. Texas Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Texas A&M -2.5 51.5 -130 Texas +2.5 51.5 +110

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Texas A&M 53% -2.5 -2.5 Texas 47% +2.5 +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Injury Report

Reports that Texas A&M has “bad news” on the first injury report, with a key contributor on offense listed as unavailable or doubtful — a development that could temper expectations for the Aggies’ ground attack depending on the player and snap-share adjustments. Use the SI update as your primary injury summary for A&M’s listed players and check team practice reports on Thursday/Friday for any reversals.

On the Texas side, public practice notes and team releases show the Longhorns rolling into the game with largely manageable bumps and bruises but no widely reported blockbuster absences. That said, rivalry week is where questionable tags matter — if Texas loses a starter in the secondary or on the offensive line late, it can swing tempo and play-calling in a hurry. Both sideline reports recommend confirming final active/inactive lists about 90 minutes before kickoff.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Picks & Prediction

Texas enters this matchup with the steadier offensive structure and fewer injury concerns, and that stability matters when handicapping a rivalry game with a tight spread. The Longhorns’ ability to win early downs — especially with their balanced run/pass sequencing — gives them a path to control tempo and keep Texas A&M’s defensive front from dictating the game. With the Aggies dealing with a key offensive injury and a few question marks along the depth chart, Texas has the clearer profile for sustaining drives late and avoiding the kinds of stalled possessions that swing a near-pick’em point spread.

Defensively, Texas has enough speed at the second level to limit A&M’s chunk rushing plays, and their recent special-teams consistency provides an additional edge in a game expected to be decided by field position. In a rivalry this tight, the cleaner injury sheet and late-game playmaking lean toward Texas finishing with the more efficient fourth quarter — exactly what you need when backing an underdog within a field goal.

Projected Final Score: Texas 27, Texas A&M 23

