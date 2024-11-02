Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Prediction: Can Gamecocks pull night upset?

Number 10 Texas A&M heads to Columbia to face unranked South Carolina at 7:30 PM ET on ABC on Saturday night. Can the Gamecocks cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. South Carolina betting prediction.

Texas A&M is 7-1 straight up this season and 3-5 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU, and their only loss came against Notre Dame.

South Carolina is 4-3 straight up this season and 5-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Oklahoma, and their worst loss came against Ole Miss.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Matchup & Betting Odds

389 Texas A&M Aggies (-3) at 390 South Carolina Gamecocks (+3); o/u 43.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Texas A&M. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Aggies wide receiver Jahdae Walker will miss the first half of his team’s game against the Gamecocks due to a targeting suspension. Walker is fourth on the team with 147 receiving yards this season.

Texas A&M reserve quarterback Jaylen Henderson is questionable for Saturday’s contest with an undisclosed injury. The Aggies will likely use both Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed under center this weekend.

Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bistontis (undisclosed), defensive back Tyreek Chappell (undisclosed), running back Rueben Owens (lower body), and offensive lineman Mark Nabou (knee) will all sit out this weekend’s contest.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

Gamecocks wide receiver Jared Brown is probable to play on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Brown has 8 catches for 103 yards and 2 carries for 27 yards in 4 games of action this season.

South Carolina defensive tackle DeAndre Jules and offensive lineman Jakai Moore will both miss this weekend’s game with undisclosed injuries. Jules has 12 total tackles and a fumble recovery in 4 games of action for the Gamecocks this year.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Aggies are 2-5 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

South Carolina is 9-4 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

South Carolina is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Prediction

Texas A&M is coming off of a big emotional win last weekend. The Aggies defeated #8 LSU 38-23 at home last Saturday to go to 7-1 straight up on the season. Texas A&M likely expended a lot of energy to earn that win, and an emotional letdown against a lesser team (on paper) like South Carolina seems very possible.

The Gamecocks will have the rest advantage in this contest. South Carolina had last week off. They played one of their best games of the year two weeks ago at Oklahoma. The Gamecocks smoked the Sooners 35-9 to earn their second double-digit road win over a conference opponent in 2024. Shane Beamer became South Carolina’s head coach in 2021. Since 2021, the Gamecocks are 4-3 ATS when playing with the rest advantage over their opponent. In a contrarian play, I like South Carolina to cover against Texas A&M at home in Columbia on Saturday night.