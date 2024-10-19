Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Aggies Dominate Out of Bye Week?

The 5-1 Aggies head to Starksville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Texas A&M went on their bye week after beating the Missouri Tigers 41-10 two weeks ago. The Bulldogs are 1-5 entering this matchup but did manage to give Georgia a bit of a scare in a 41-31 loss last week. The Aggies are 17.5 point favorites and this Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State match up kicks off at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas A&M Aggies (-17.5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (+17.5) o/u 56

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, MS

TV: SECN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Favorite

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Texas A&M. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas A&M Aggies

Conner Weigman was highly criticized for his performance in the opening game of the season against Notre Dame. He completed just 12 of his 30 pass attempts for 100 yards and 2 interceptions. After battling injury he returned to the starting line up in a crucial game at home against the 9th ranked Missouri Tigers. Weigman completed 18 of his 22 pass attempts in this matchup for 276 yards. He didn’t have any touchdown passes but he also didn’t have any turnovers. Le’Veon Moss had a big day on the ground, taking 12 carries for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns. Amari Daniels added another 34 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense didn’t force any fumbles or interceptions, but had 6 sacks and 8 tackles on the day.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State started off their season with a win but have dropped their last 5 games. The last few haven’t been easy for the Aggies, as they played at Texas and at Georgia in their last 2 games. Last week they lost 41-31 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Michael Van Buren Jr. was the starting QB in this matchup and he impressed with 20 completions for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also threw an interception. A little stat, Van Buren was not sacked at all against the Bulldogs after getting sacked 6 times against the Longhorns the previous week. The Mississippi State defense couldn’t get a sack either but did have 2 interceptions while giving up 459 pass yards.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Texas A&M’s last 4 away games

Mississippi State is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home against Texas A&M

The OVER is 4-1 in Mississippi State’s last 5 games against Texas A&M

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Prediction:

Take the Aggies to cover the 17.5 points in this matchup. The spread was at 14.5 but has made its way up to 17.5 but I’ll ride with it anyway. This number is currently available at Betrivers and Bally. It feels like Mississippi State just can’t have much left in the tank at this point. They are coming off of road games against Texas and Georgia. It feels like they left it all on the field trying to come back against the Bulldogs. Texas A&M on the other hand will be coming in fresh off a bye week. They got the offense going in the 41-10 win over Missouri and have had 2 weeks to prepare for this matchup. The Texas A&M defense had 3 sacks against Arkansas and 6 sacks against Missouri. I think they get to the quarterback here and the Bulldogs struggle to move the ball.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Texas A&M -17.5