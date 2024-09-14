Close Menu
    Texas A&M vs. Florida: Are the Gators a live home dog?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Texas A&M vs. Florida
    GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: A General View of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the third quarter of the Towson Tigers Versus the Florida Gators on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators. Are the Gators a smart bet to cover as 3.5-point underdogs or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. Florida prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    135 Texas A&M (-3.5) at 136 Florida (+3.5); o/u 48

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

    Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

    TV: ABC

    Texas A&M vs. Florida Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on Texas A&M. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

    Texas A&M moved to 1-1 after defeating Mcneese by 42 points last week. Le’Veon Moss had an effective night rushing for 84 yards on 9 attempts and two touchdowns. The Aggies now hit the road to face the Gators

    Florida Gators Game Notes

    The Gators improved to .500 after beating Samford by 38 points on September 7th. DJ Lagway had a monster performance in his first career start, throwing for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns. Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway are both expected to play on Saturday afternoon.

    Texas A&M is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Florida is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Gators are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.

    Texas A&M vs. Florida BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Gators. Florida is not a very good team, but I’m not sure if A&M is much better. Billy Napier is coaching for his job in Gainesville and if there is ever a time his team rallies and wins a big game, I believe this is one of their best chances in the SEC. Gators win or keep this game within a field goal.

    Texas A&M vs. Florida Prediction: Florida +3.5

